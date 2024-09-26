Investor Relations
Data site access
Avaya Holdings Corp (“Avaya”) stockholders and prospective stockholders (“Investors”) can access Avaya’s investor data site (the “Data Site”).
Request data site access
Current and prospective stockholders who need access to the Data Site should please email a request for access to corpsecretary@avaya.com and include:
- Your name.
- The Investor’s name (if different than 1).
- Your address and phone number.
- Your email address.
- The capacity in which the Investor is requesting access to the Data Site. Data Site access may only be granted to:
- each stockholder of Avaya that is not a “Competitor” (see below) and who is a party to Avaya’s Stockholders’ Agreement, dated as of May 1, 2023 (as the same may be amended or restated from time to time (the “Agreement”), and
- to any bona fide prospective purchaser of shares of Avaya common stock of Avaya (“Common Stock”) that is not a Competitor, who requests access to the Data Site and acknowledges and agrees (x) to its confidentiality obligations in respect of information available on the Data Site, and (y) to deliver an executed joinder to the Agreement (a “Joinder”) to Avaya in connection with any acquisition of Common Stock.
- A representation that the Investor is not a “Competitor” of Avaya.
“Competitor” means any person that is a direct competitor of Avaya, as determined by the Board of Directors of Avaya acting in good faith (and the Board of Directors of Avaya may determine that any person that would otherwise be a Competitor is not a “Competitor”); provided, however, that, with respect to any stockholder, the ownership of securities of or involvement with a portfolio company engaged in competitive activities shall not be deemed to result in such stockholder being deemed a Competitor.
Stockholder documents
- Stockholders' Agreement, dated as of May 1, 2023
- Registration Rights Agreement, dated as of May 1, 2023
- Joinder
Investors that became stockholders of Avaya as of the effective date of the Joint Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization of Avaya Inc. and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the “Plan”) (i.e., May 1, 2023) (such stockholders, the “Original Stockholders”) were deemed, pursuant to the Plan, to have executed the Agreement without the need to deliver signature pages or Joinders thereto.
If you are an existing stockholder of Avaya and you were not an Original Stockholder and you have not yet submitted a Joinder, please execute the Joinder accessible at the link above and email the executed Joinder and such information as Avaya may reasonably request to: corpsecretary@avaya.com.
Tax forms
- Form 8937 - 2023 Emergence
- Form 8937 September 2020 Statement of Issue Price
- Form 8937
- Amended Form 8937
- Second Amended Form 8937
- Sch 19 FA 16