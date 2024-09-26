Celebrating diversity and inclusion
Our people are the force behind our every success. We celebrate every person in our global Avaya community with an ongoing commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.
Our strengths come from our differences.
Through numerous initiatives, Avaya cultivates an inclusive workplace that values differences in thoughts, races, ethnicities, and cultures. We strive to keep learning and growing, ensure equal opportunities, and create a strong sense of belonging for all.
Committed to diversity in our hiring practices.
Qualified candidates
From a diverse pool of talent, we pursue the most qualified candidate for the job.
Cultural add
We evaluate each candidate’s ease and fit with our cultural principles.
Automation
We use technology to automatically reduce bias in our processes.
Training
To minimize unconscious bias, we support our hiring teams with tools and extensive training.
Employee resource groups
We partner with our employee resource groups (ERGs) to appreciate and attract diverse talent.
Diversity and inclusion, be unique, be you.
Join in, give back, keep growing. Our employee events and programs help you thrive inside and outside Avaya.
Talent exchange program
Immerse in a different culture by spending a few months working in another country. Share knowledge, learn new skills and perspectives, and help us build a global community and workplace that's as diverse as our world.
Mentoring program
Avaya's talented team of people are at different stages of professional development. This voluntary program meets them where they are in terms of their development needs and desires to create personalized learning experiences through mentoring relationships.
Month of giving
Each October, Avaya employees, customers, suppliers, and partners join together to donate time, money, and energy to causes that are near and dear to our hearts.
Employee continuous learning
Avaya is committed to employee training through a variety of online and live interactive sessions from internal and external providers. In 2021, employees logged 21,667 hours of learning content on LinkedIn Learning, our Learning Experience Platform.
ABLE Avaya Blacks Leading Empowerment - Custom Card
Blacks Leading Empowerment is dedicated to increasing leadership opportunities, recruitment, retention, as well as recognizing, connecting, mentoring, and empowering Black professionals to be their authentic self in the workplace.
AERG – Abilities Employee Resource Group
AERG is focused on fostering greater awareness and providing advocacy for the unique backgrounds, styles and perspectives of differently-abled Avayans.
Asociación Latinos Mundiales Avaya
Our passionate Latino employees and others interested in the vibrant Latino culture create a space where people connect and respect the Latin American community around the globe.
Asian Pacific Islanders @Avaya
With their collective cultural insights, this group helps Avaya foster greater inclusion, equity, professional development, recruitment, and retention of Asian employees.
Pride Community (LGBTQIA+)
We celebrate the power of diversity and the strength that comes with inclusion. We bring together our LGBTQIA+ employees and allies to advocate for a workplace where everyone can live and work as their authentic selves.
Veterans @Avaya
Our proud community of employee veterans, employee active members, and family of veterans support and encourage each other through shared experiences, veteran recruitment, professional and personal development, and retention.
WIN@A – Women’s Inspired Network @Avaya
WIN@A helps Avaya women connect through forums and meaningful dialogue. The group provides networking, growth, and learning opportunities.