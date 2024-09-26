Doing business with Avaya

A strong Supplier Diversity Program is integral to Avaya’s values. For Avaya to achieve its goal in providing solutions that enable customers to excel and take advantage of new business opportunities, it is critical to have diverse strategic supplier alliances. It is to our advantage to have a network of suppliers who can facilitate and provide our business and our customers with exceptional products and services. Creating diverse strategic supplier alliances ensures that the suppliers of Avaya products and services reflect the diversity of our associates and our customers. To qualify as a diverse supplier, your business must be at least 51% beneficially owned, controlled, operated, and managed by members of a minority group or non-minority women-owned businesses, or service disabled veterans.

Minority groups include:

African Americans

Hispanic Americans

Native Americans

Asian Indian Americans

Asian-Pacific Americans

Additionally, Avaya supports small businesses as part of its Supplier Diversity Program.

Avaya accepts certification from these third-party certifying agencies:

Please understand that self-certifications cannot be verified. To protect the integrity of our program, we do not accept self-certification.

If you would like your business to be considered for future opportunities, please mail your proof of certification to:

Attila Abraham or Alejandra Romanowicz

Supplier Diversity

Avaya LLC

350 Mount Kemble Ave

Morristown, NJ 07960

Avaya policies on gray market products

Avaya products sold through unauthorized channels are commonly referred to as “gray market”. It is important to know how to identify gray market equipment, identify known sellers of gray market equipment and understand the many impacts the purchase of gray market equipment may have on your business. We strongly suggest you become familiar with our policies. Click here for full details.

Purchase order terms and conditions

Contract attachments

Supplier end of accumulation period (EOAP) payment terms

Avaya pays its suppliers on a monthly end of accumulation period (EOAP) concept. The EOAP process collects all invoices within a thirty-day accumulation period based upon the applicable invoice date. Payment is then released in the first payment run following the end of the payment term that commences after completion of the accumulation period. Avaya standard payment terms are EOAP 60.

Invoicing for indirect procurement

Avaya LLC uses the Coupa e-procurement platform for managing indirect procurement and invoicing transactions. All suppliers are required to join and submit invoices via the Coupa Supplier Portal (CSP) in order to process invoices and receive payment. Otherwise payments may have significant delays. CSP is a free tool for Avaya’s suppliers to use to:

Configure their PO transmission preferences

View purchase orders

Create electronic invoices with attachments

Our Supplier Enablement team is eager to assist suppliers in connecting and using this free cloud-based tool. Suppliers will use the CSP to submit invoices directly into Avaya’s e-procurement system versus the traditional means of sending invoices to an Accounts Payable (A/P) address for processing. Once invoices are submitted into the CSP, a supplier is able to immediately review the status 24/7 (Pending Approval, Pending Receipts, Approved, etc.). In addition, by submitting invoices via the CSP, a supplier will realize even more benefits such as:

Reducing lead time between invoice submission and invoice processing by approximately 4-5 working days

Eliminating mailing costs of the invoices to different physical Avaya locations

Removing the risk of losing invoices in Transit.

Gaining the ability to view real-time: PO number associated with an invoice New POs Remaining PO balance after an invoice is posted/processed



Find more information on Coupa. Email the Avaya Supplier Enablement Team with any questions about submitting eProcurement invoices.