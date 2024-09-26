Avaya solutions for healthcare payers
Composable, scalable healthcare payer experiences for every member.
The right cloud-based, healthcare-ready solutions delivers personalized experiences for your members, member services, other employees, and partners—without disrupting your IT team, employee productivity, or member relationship systems.
Deliver contextual connections
Create seamless and intuitive interactions by leveraging history, data, and useful self-help options.
Give your team superpowers
Enable your member services team to solve problems in the moment. Access your extended care community to bring in the right resource at the right time.
Focus services on better outcomes
Automate proactive reminders and follow-up video or phone calls. Provide supportive services that address social barriers and ongoing patient in-the-moment responsiveness to the unique and complex needs of your customers and employees.
Make it always secure
Establish your organization as a trusted resource. Integrate member services with identity verification and authentication methods like facial biometrics or native-language processing.
Keep supporting remote workers
Make working from anywhere a permanent option to cut costs and lift employee satisfaction.
Create your strategic advantage
Attract talent and maintain loyalty by adopting a tech-first mindset and building the ecosystem to match.
Technology and customization that helps achieve your top goals.
We take a deep look at two strategic priorities in the healthcare payer industry—reshaping customer experience and collaborative work—and explore the solutions you need to improve experiences and grow your business.
Create a better member experience.
Members expect their needs to be met proactively and efficiently. They want your entire process to be relevant, secure, and above all, easy. Make it all happen with AI-powered digital engagements that impel cross-functional collaboration.
Always-on intelligent collaboration
Employees need to communicate with each other, members, partners, and care teams via chat, voice, video, and meetings. Everyone must have secure, real-time access to relevant data. The latest workstream collaboration combines with workflows and productivity apps to improve the speed and accuracy of your communications.
Digital co-worker
With Conversational AI, virtual assistants can securely verify and authenticate a member’s identity and provide account info, plan coverages, care management guidelines, and other insurance support needs. These digital co-workers can accept inputs, check eligibility, route members to different departments or live agents, deliver notifications, and set up outreach campaigns.
Workforce optimization
Help your team drive exceptional member services. Engage and empower employees when you break down information siloes, consolidate activities, and remove roadblocks to seamless collaboration, information sharing, and day-to-day task completion. Give your team the time and tools to focus on your members.
Where are you in the customer experience journey?
We partnered with Frost & Sullivan to explore the importance of customer experience in the success of healthcare insurers. Members and provider partners alike expect an experience that’s on par with best-in-class organizations. Take our Benchmark Survey to see how your current CX strategy stacks up.
Three ways to attain the right solutions to align, streamline, innovate.
1. AXP On Premises
Select your cloud-based solutions and your cloud provider as part of a holistic strategy to accelerate digital transformation. When most of your communications systems are on premises, making the move to AXP Private cloud services that combines public and private services delivery options can be the most robust and rapid path.
2. Force-multiplier platforms
Move toward open, collaborative, secure, and regulatory compliant technology that reaches across the entire healthcare ecosystem. To keep members connected, and employees and integration partners engaged, invest in open, API-enabled, AI-powered cloud collaboration, and contact center solutions.
3. Composability
Build on top of your existing investments with a composable architecture. Using new APIs and advanced AI, healthcare payers are tapping the agility, speed, scalability, and innovation invented in the technology sector. It’s now feasible and fast to compose seamless and effortless experiences across applications, touchpoints, modalities, and personas.
Employ a virtual agent to transform your patient experience.
With our improved self-service app experience, AI virtual agents converse with callers, providing self-help solutions and, when needed, seamlessly escalating calls to live agents. Imagine your virtual agent as a new employee, like Maddox here. His CV shows all the capabilities a virtual agent can bring to your patient experience.
The influx of questions about Healthcare can be overwhelming. Offload the routine stuff to me—I can assist with scheduling appointments, sending reminders, and more.
Maddox Paul Healthcare Virtual Agent
Avaya Experience Platform for healthcare payers:
Avaya Experience Platform can help you fundamentally transform member’s experiences. This AI-powered, multi-cloud experience platform combines our leading solutions, partner capabilities, and cloud platform. All available via our unique hybrid delivery architecture and powered by automation and layered innovation.
- Automation and self service: Proactive notifications, speech and visual self-service, IVR, campaign and outbound management
- Voice and digital channels: Video, voice, chat, SMS, messaging, social, co-browsing, and bring-your-own-channel
- AI and virtual assistants: Sentiment analysis, knowledge management, and digital co-workers
- Workforce engagement management: Call and screen recording, quality management, workforce collaboration
- AI-enhanced workflow orchestration: Workflow design and automation
- AI analytics and insights: Analytics on desktop, speech, and processes—plus CRM integration and performance management
- Security and biometrics: Highly secure, private, and compliant voice and facial biometrics
- Advanced routing: Context, insight, attributes, and AI that matches members to the best resources
- Seamless transfers: From self-service to agents or member advisors, includes full context and a single view from all channels
