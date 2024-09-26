Endless possibilities for your enterprise
Avaya Experience Platform Private Cloud enables organizations to reshape customer experiences through intelligent voice and digital contact center capabilities enabling organizations to deliver delightful experiences, respond effectively to customer needs, and nurture loyalty. Running on a dedicated instance of Microsoft Azure, organizations can innovate at their own pace to drive and accelerate positive business outcomes.
Dedicated to your organization
Avaya provides a seamless contact center experience that combines the best of on-premises and cloud solutions without any interruptions to your operations.
- Comprehensive capabilities for intelligent, robust contact centers including Microsoft Teams contact center direct routing certified.
- Ideal choice for large enterprise organizations and government entities with extensive reach, dispersed workforce, complex environments, and dedicated contact center personnel.
Reshape your customer and employee experiences
Your intelligent contact center delivered seamlessly.
- Features designed for a large-volume call center
- Automatic call distribution and voice call reporting
- Intelligent skills-based routing and queuing
- Modern unified WebRTC desktop
- Native AI noise removal
- Microsoft Teams contact center direct routing certified
Engage your agents to create happy customers
Improve retention. Reduce attrition.
- Record interactions automatically for compliance, analytics for insights
- Optimize staff levels using historical trends and data
- Monitor interactions live and help agents in real time with AI prompts, customer details, resources, and step-by-step guidance
- Performance tracking with automatic scorecards for call recordings and interactive training
- Workforce scheduling tools all in a single, unified view
Deliver a total experience contact center, seamlessly
Put a customer-first approach at the center of your organization with a dedicated cloud contact center that offers carrier-grade cloud-based capabilities, helps lower complexity, streamlines the cloud journey through centralized architecture, and provides powerful personalization options and cost savings with a pay-per-agent model.
Transform your communications
All-in-one capabilities, robust service bundles, seamless integrations—you’re all set for continuous innovation.
Stay secure and compliant
Get and stay fully compliant and protected with end-to-end security and built-in recovery measures that are designed for scale.
Find your perfect fit
Work with an unrivaled system always ready in your dedicated cloud instance, with either predefined architecture or a tailored integration.
Large organizations innovate with AXP Private Cloud
Digital transformation has become a necessity, and companies are continuously looking for ways to remain competitive. Cloud technology has revolutionized business operations by offering scalability, flexibility, and cost savings.
Let our ACES expert staff help
The Avaya Customer Experience Services team uses a meticulous process of analysis, design, and implementation to create customer experiences—including AI solutions—that align perfectly with your business needs.
Transform your contact center to meet today's needs
Improve CX and customer loyalty without unnecessary business risks. Deliver a fully personalized experience that brings more intelligence to the Contact Centers with the insights in this Avaya and Frost Sullivan Visual Whitepaper.
