Experience how Avaya Infinity simplifies complexity and powers omnichannel orchestration and drag and drop, low-code/no-code workflows that accelerate implementation and enable rapid customization.
Experience Avaya Infinity through the lens of a customer, agent and administrator.
You’ll explore how the platform
- Enables fluid interactions across channels, orchestrated end-to-end with workflow and task automation.
- Uses enterprise data to fuel context for hyper-personalized experiences.
- Accelerates enterprise integration with fully customized low-code/no-code workflows.
Discover the power of intelligent orchestration
Get the advantage of cloud with security and data sovereignty of on-prem
Deploy a modern architecture with the speed and agility of the cloud while meeting enterprise security demands
