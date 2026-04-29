The Avaya Infinity platform is open by design to provide organizations with multi-vendor flexibility and operational orchestration in their approach to AI adoption. The Avaya Innovation Hub provides an extra layer of validation, ensuring partner integrations have achieved a high level of enterprise readiness.

Technical validation – curated partners that have gone through Avaya’s lab process

Data reciprocity – interaction data that’s shared back into Infinity to preserve full context

Easier integration – validated solutions reduce custom work

Faster adoption – testing and documentation that gives organizations confidence in their AI tools

The Innovation Hub showcases a vetted and growing ecosystem. Here are several partners we’ve selected to highlight, with specialized capabilities that complement Avaya Infinity.