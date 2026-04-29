AVAYA INFINITY®

Technology partner ecosystem

Open, AI-ready architecture. Trusted data governance. Validated technology partner integrations for enterprise customer experience.

Infinite ecosystem Illustration

Context and continuity across the customer journey

Avaya Infinity helps organizations connect AI, enterprise data, and partner technologies so context carries forward across the customer journey. Instead of siloed systems that lose intelligence at every handoff, Infinity orchestrates the right capabilities across self-service, agent assist, secure transactions, and enterprise workflows—creating more connected, more personalized experiences from one interaction to the next. Explore use cases

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Avaya Infinity helps organizations connect AI, enterprise data, and partner technologies so context carries forward across the customer journey. Instead of siloed systems that lose intelligence at every handoff, Infinity orchestrates the right capabilities across self-service, agent assist, secure transactions, and enterprise workflows—creating more connected, more personalized experiences from one interaction to the next.

Explore use cases

Orchestrate the right ecosystem for
enterprise CX

Avaya Infinity brings together flexible AI model choice, governed data, and strategic partner technologies to support real-time, connected customer experiences.

Avaya data journey infographic
WHY AVAYA INFINITY

Built to connect context, govern data, and extend enterprise CX

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Open orchestration with MCP

Connect AI models, systems, and workflows through an open architecture designed to carry context across the customer journey.

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Trusted data governance

Bring AI and customer data together with stronger governance, access controls, and data integrity across the ecosystem.

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Curated partner integrations

Connect strategic enterprise platforms and specialized AI partners through an ecosystem designed to complement Avaya Infinity.

OPEN ORCHESTRATION

Connect context without vendor lock-in

Avaya Infinity is designed to support an open AI and orchestration strategy. Through Model Context Protocol (MCP), organizations can connect AI models, enterprise systems, and workflows in real time so context moves with the interaction instead of getting trapped in isolated tools. Whether your business uses OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, or future models, Infinity helps orchestrate the right capabilities across the journey without forcing a single-vendor approach.

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Open standards matter

Avaya is a member of the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), the Linux Foundation project helping govern MCP and create AI standards. The AAIF member community further broadens the ecosystem by bringing together organizations that collaborate to reduce fragmentation, improve interoperability, and advance open protocols across agentic AI.

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TRUSTED DATA GOVERNANCE

Govern enterprise data across the AI lifecycle

Once systems and data are connected, governance becomes critical. Avaya partners with Databricks to support stronger oversight, access control, and data integrity across the ecosystem so enterprises can move AI initiatives forward with greater confidence. Trusted governance helps organizations scale context-rich customer experience without losing control.

  • Govern data across the AI lifecycle
  • Strengthen access controls and oversight
  • Support more trusted AI outcomes
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Governance by design: The Databricks partnership


As AI systems gain access to enterprise data, governance becomes non-negotiable. Avaya CEO, Patrick Dennis, explains why the partnership with Databricks was designed to embed security and performance accountability into Avaya Infinity from the start so organizations can move forward with confidence.

Watch the Video
Governance by Design

Strategic technology alliances: Integrations with enterprise platforms your teams use

Avaya Infinity integrates with leading enterprise platforms to connect collaboration, customer data, AI, and operational insight across the experience.

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Microsoft

Connect collaboration, CRM context, and AI-powered knowledge with Microsoft technologies such as Azure AI, Dynamics 365, and Teams.

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Google

Bring Google Cloud and CCAI capabilities into the experience for language, speech, and analytics use cases orchestrated through Avaya Infinity.

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Salesforce

Extend CRM context and workflow visibility across the customer journey with Salesforce integrated into the Infinity ecosystem.

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Verint

With Verint, lower contact center costs and elevate CX with AI-powered bots that automate workflows. Measurable ROI in weeks.

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Avaya Innovation Hub: vetted and validated partner integrations

The Avaya Infinity platform is open by design to provide organizations with multi-vendor flexibility and operational orchestration in their approach to AI adoption. The Avaya Innovation Hub provides an extra layer of validation, ensuring partner integrations have achieved a high level of enterprise readiness. 

  • Technical validation – curated partners that have gone through Avaya’s lab process
  • Data reciprocity – interaction data that’s shared back into Infinity to preserve full context
  • Easier integration – validated solutions reduce custom work
  • Faster adoption – testing and documentation that gives organizations confidence in their AI tools

The Innovation Hub showcases a vetted and growing ecosystem. Here are several partners we’ve selected to highlight, with specialized capabilities that complement Avaya Infinity.

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Cresta

Real-time AI coaching, conversation intelligence, and post-interaction insight to support agent performance.

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Poly.ai

Natural-sounding conversational voice AI that helps automate self-service and improve call containment.

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Journey.ai

Secure payment and regulated workflow support that helps reduce exposure of sensitive data during customer interactions.

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ElevenLabs

High-fidelity generative AI voice and speech synthesis that sound natural and make AI-human interactions feel seamless.

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SELECTED USE CASES

How the ecosystem comes together in practice

The value of the ecosystem is not in isolated integrations. It’s in how Avaya Infinity helps carry context across customer and agent workflows, so the right systems, data, and AI capabilities work together in the moment.

Poly.ai + Journey.ai + Avaya Infinity

Use conversational voice AI to handle common requests, then guide customers through secure payment completion while preserving context from start to finish.

Poly.ai, Journey.ai, Avaya Infinity logos
Resources

Discover open, protocol-based orchestration with greater flexibility and control

White Paper

The importance of being open for AI

Learn why AI agility, innovation, and enterprise value depend on escaping the walled gardens of legacy CCaaS vendors.
Read the white paper

Video

Rethinking the Partner Ecosystem: Open & Curated

Choosing the relationships that build greater trust with Avaya CEO, Patrick Dennis
Watch the video

White Paper

The Model Context Protocol: A status report for enterprise customer experience leaders

Learn how open AI orchestration is reshaping the contact center and why Avaya Infinity is built for what comes next.
Read the white paper

Video

Governance by Design: The Databricks Partnership

Bringing enterprise grade security to our platform with Avaya CEO, Patrick Dennis
Watch the video

Build the Avaya Infinity ecosystem around your business

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