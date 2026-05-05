Evaluating AI partners for an enterprise CX platform has never been more complex. With 70,000 AI startups and growing, and the contact center landscape moving faster than ever, how can you be confident that the technology you choose is truly proven and working at scale in real customer environments?

Start by looking at how most vendors approach this. Every CX vendor has a strategy, but most come with a catch: use their AI, their preferred ecosystem, and their stack on their terms. That lock-in approach rarely meets the needs of large enterprises, and as the AI ecosystem evolves faster than any single vendor can keep up with, the limitations show. Gartner found that 45% of leaders say vendor-offered AI does not meet expectations.

Avaya's approach is different by design.

We're AI-agnostic. That's not a marketing line—it's our architectural commitment. Whether an organization wants to work with OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, specialized AI partners like Poly AI, Cresta, or Verint, internally developed models, or emerging providers, Avaya Infinity is built to support that choice inside a unified customer experience platform…helping our customers make their AI strategy work inside the CX environment they already depend on.

Avaya Infinity captures the complete customer engagement record across IVR, bots, live agents, automated workflows, and partner-originated interactions. If it touches the customer journey, Avaya Infinity can bring that context forward, becoming the foundation for smarter routing, better AI output, richer analytics, and stronger orchestration across every touchpoint.

Because Avaya Infinity is built on open standards—including REST, WebSockets, and MCP—the platform can adapt as the AI ecosystem evolves. No lock-in. No forced migration to a vendor's preferred stack.

That's where the Avaya Innovation Hub comes in.

The Avaya Innovation Hub gives enterprises a curated starting point for evaluating AI partners in the context of Avaya Infinity. Partners are assessed across five dimensions—enterprise fit, scale, technology compatibility, complementary function, and platform alignment—so customers can evaluate specialized AI capabilities with increased confidence before moving toward adoption.

Why Partner Evaluation Carries More Weight in Avaya Infinity

Avaya Infinity was built to bring systems, data, AI, and workflows into a single enterprise-controlled customer experience environment. In this kind of platform, partner evaluation carries more weight. A new capability becomes part of the operating environment, affecting how context is brought forward, how workflows are executed, and how customer engagement is orchestrated in real time.

This raises the standard for what enterprise teams should look for.

Today's CX platforms need to be unified, contextual, real-time, governed, and controlled. Partner decisions need to support that operating model rather than create more fragmentation around it.

What Makes an AI Partner Ready for Enterprise CX

For customers like ours, evaluating an AI partner goes beyond the quality of a demo or the strength of a single use case. They need to know how that capability will operate inside their broader CX environment.

Market alignment: Does the partner address a real enterprise CX need, or is it a capability still looking for a problem? Strong partners solve for clear workflow, service, or operational challenges.

Does the partner address a real enterprise CX need, or is it a capability still looking for a problem? Strong partners solve for clear workflow, service, or operational challenges. Enterprise-scale readiness: Can the technology perform reliably at the volume, uptime, and concurrency large organizations require? This is where many promising tools run into operational limits.

Can the technology perform reliably at the volume, uptime, and concurrency large organizations require? This is where many promising tools run into operational limits. Technology compatibility: How well does the integration work inside the platform? For Avaya Infinity, that includes how data moves, how context is preserved, and whether the integration can be supported in a maintainable way.

How well does the integration work inside the platform? For Avaya Infinity, that includes how data moves, how context is preserved, and whether the integration can be supported in a maintainable way. Complementary functionality: Does the partner extend the platform in a useful way, or does it overlap with capabilities that already exist? The strongest integrations add specialized value without creating confusion or duplication.

Does the partner extend the platform in a useful way, or does it overlap with capabilities that already exist? The strongest integrations add specialized value without creating confusion or duplication. Strategic alignment: Is there a fit between the partner's roadmap and the platform direction enterprises are building toward? Long-term alignment matters when AI decisions have architectural consequences.

How the Avaya Innovation Hub Helps Identify the Right AI Partners

Built on Avaya Infinity's open foundation, the Avaya Innovation Hub brings together selected technologies that align with our AI-agnostic strategy and extend Avaya Infinity in focused, high-value ways. These validated partners span four areas: conversational and virtual AI, agent Assist and real-time coaching, voice AI and speech technologies, and workforce optimization.

When we call a partner validated, it means our teams have already done meaningful technical work around the integration—assessing it against the criteria above, working through key integration details in our lab, and developing documentation to support adoption. That gives enterprises a more informed starting point as they extend Avaya Infinity, evaluate specialized capabilities, or plan CC Elite migrations with greater clarity.

One important distinction: Avaya Innovation Hub partners are not the only AI vendors that work with Avaya Infinity. The platform remains open. Our Innovation Hub simply shows where Avaya has already done the deeper work—giving teams more clarity while preserving full flexibility on adoption. The list will grow as the market does.

Why It Matters

Avaya Infinity is the orchestration layer... it powers whatever AI you choose. The Avaya Innovation Hub is the curated starting point that helps teams understand which integrations have already been evaluated in the context of Avaya Infinity.

For developers, it's a hands-on way to see how real integrations work on a modern, API-first platform. For business leaders, it's clearer proof that the AI-agnostic strategy is already being put into practice through live, partner-validated integrations.

Production environments are where gaps around data access, governance, workflow fit, and long-term support often become visible.

The Avaya Innovation Hub was designed to help customers make AI partner decisions that hold up beyond the demo and into production — so organizations can move toward a best-in-class, multi-vendor AI strategy while preserving the stability, reliability, and control they depend on from Avaya.

Learn more about our curated partner integrations and growing Avaya ecosystem.