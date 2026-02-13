Senior Vice President and General Manager of Avaya Software

Tony Lama is the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Avaya Software, with over 27 years of experience leading product strategy and innovation in the CCaaS and enterprise communications space. Tony oversees Avaya’s global product roadmap and go-to-market execution, ensuring the company continues to deliver scalable, AI-infused solutions for enterprises and public sector organizations.

Prior to joining Avaya, Tony held executive leadership roles at AWS, Twilio, Kore.ai, Aspect Software (now Alvaria), and Edify. As CEO of Edify, he led the company’s transformation around AI-driven customer engagement, culminating in its acquisition by Avaya. He has a long-standing track record of driving cloud transformations, scaling revenue, and aligning product innovation with real-world customer outcomes.

Tony is widely respected for his ability to connect technology vision with operational execution, and for delivering product strategies that empower organizations to modernize legacy systems and create more connected customer experiences.