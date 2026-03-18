Critical communications infrastructure
In certain environments, communications are an operational infrastructure. The Avaya Nexus™ platform defines critical communications infrastructure as a secure, resilient voice foundation built for organizations where downtime carries real consequences.
Mission-critical voice for regulated environments
Across healthcare, public safety, utilities, finance, government, and industrial operations, voice underpins life-safety and business continuity. These environments require deterministic reliability, governance, and integration capabilities beyond what general-purpose collaboration platforms are designed to deliver.
Avaya Nexus™ modernizes enterprise voice without forcing a rip-and-replace, preserving operational control and infrastructure investments while introducing a cloud-native, zero-downtime architecture engineered for regulated and high-stakes environments.
The communications landscape has shifted
Enterprise collaboration has shifted toward cloud-native, best-of-breed platforms. For many organizations, that model works. But environments that rely on critical voice infrastructure operate under different constraints. Communications systems must deliver continuous availability, prioritization, and coordinated response even during degraded conditions or demand surges.
At the same time, expectations for critical communications infrastructure are expanding. Voice systems are increasingly integrated with automation, compliance workflows, and AI-enabled processes, making resilience and governance foundational.
For regulated organizations, the requirement remains unchanged. Communications must remain secure, available, and under operational control in all conditions.
Avaya Nexus™ is designed specifically to meet those infrastructure-level requirements.
"The continuity of government services depends on a host of resilient and secure communications, from processing benefits to coordinating emergency logistics. We're proud to partner with an industry stalwart like Avaya leading with the innovation needed to ensure our most-mission-critical connections are reliably consistent for the government and public when they are needed most."
Michael Hanke Section Chief, Telecom Operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
What is critical communications infrastructure?
As enterprise collaboration diversifies, critical voice infrastructure becomes more important.
Critical communications infrastructure is the modern evolution of enterprise voice for environments that cannot tolerate failure.
It is designed to support:
- Zero-downtime for mission-critical environments
- High availability under peak demand and degraded conditions
- Controlled deployment aligned to data residency and sovereignty requirements
- Certified security, compliance, and identity governance
- Integration across operational systems, including notification, workflow, and radio
- Modern, cloud-native scalability without disrupting existing infrastructure investments
In these environments, voice is not a feature; it’s infrastructure.
The standard for critical communications infrastructure
Avaya Nexus™ sets the standard for critical communications infrastructure through four foundational capabilities: high resiliency, hardened security and compliance, deployment flexibility, and integration readiness.
For environments where communications can’t fail
Avaya Nexus™ is purpose-built for:
- Command & Control and Emergency Operations
- Healthcare and Clinical Environments
- Utilities and Energy Infrastructure
- Industrial and Manufacturing Operations
- Secure and Classified Facilities
- Financial and Regulated Enterprises
- Large Campuses and Transportation Systems
These environments require more than bundled telephony. They require resilient infrastructure.
Critical communications cannot be layered onto general-purpose platforms. They must be engineered with reliability, governance, and control as first principles.
"Strengthening resilient communications capabilities is essential to ensuring continuity of critical infrastructure operations.."
U.S. Department of Energy, Resilient Communication Systems, 2025
The architectural foundations of critical communications infrastructure
In regulated and high-stakes environments, communications infrastructure must deliver across three non-negotiable dimensions: reliability, governance, and controlled modernization. Avaya Nexus™ is engineered to meet those requirements through a modern, zero-downtime architecture.
When communications underpin life-safety, emergency response, or operational continuity, availability is infrastructure—not a feature.
Avaya Nexus™ is architected for zero-downtime operations, incorporating:
- Multi-Availability Zone deployment models
- Nodal failover and branch survivability
- Redundant session handling and service isolation
- Continuous service during maintenance and upgrades
Because in mission-critical environments, the call cannot fail.
As voice increasingly feeds compliance records, analytics, and AI-supported workflows, signal integrity becomes a governance issue.
Avaya Nexus™ prioritizes controlled, high-quality voice capture supported by:
- Encrypted signaling and media (TLS / SRTP)
- Centralized identity and access management (Keycloak-based IAM, SSO, MFA)
- Role-based access controlsCertificate lifecycle management
- Audit-ready logging and monitoring
Voice is no longer just communication—it is operational evidence.
Regulated organizations cannot afford architectural upheaval.
Avaya Nexus™ introduces a cloud-native, containerized microservices architecture.
The reference architecture incorporates:
- Kubernetes-based container orchestration
- Kamailio high-performance SIP routing
- Session Services feature orchestration
- MariaDB resilient, high-availability data tier
- API-driven interoperability across collaboration, notification, radio, and workflow systems
Deployment flexibility supports dedicated cloud and on-premises hyperscaler environments. This enables modernization within regulatory and data sovereignty constraints.
Avaya Nexus™ is designed as an evolution for Avaya Aura, preserving key elements. Avaya Aura Communication Manager (CM), System Manager, and Session Manager remain integral to the solution.
Read the White Paper: Modernizing Mission-Critical Communications with Avaya Nexus
Security, compliance, and certifications
Avaya Nexus™ is designed to meet rigorous regulatory and security standards required by regulated and mission-critical environments.
Encryption
TLS-encrypted signaling and SRTP-secured media
Identity & access management
Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), role-based access controls
Certificate management
Centralized certificate lifecycle management and governance
Audit & monitoring
Logging, monitoring, and audit-ready operational controls
Deployment security
Support for data sovereignty and controlled deployment environments
Operational resilience
Zero-downtime architecture with redundancy and failover design
For Avaya Aura environments requiring critical voice infrastructure
Avaya Aura has long set the standard for resilient enterprise voice.
Avaya Nexus™ builds on that foundation for Avaya Aura environments with heightened infrastructure requirements, including zero-downtime architecture, advanced compliance certifications, and cloud-native extensibility aligned to modern infrastructure strategies.
“Unified communications: Not all seats are the same” with Avaya CEO, Patrick Dennis
Hear how unified communications are evolving in ways that are mission-critical to the well-being of our communities.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Nexus™ and critical communications infrastructure
What is critical communications infrastructure?
Critical communications infrastructure refers to a secure, resilient voice foundation designed for environments where communications availability, governance, and operational control are mandatory. Unlike general-purpose unified communications platforms, Avaya Nexus™ is architected to support life-safety, emergency response, compliance-driven operations, and business continuity.
What makes communications “mission-critical”?
Mission-critical communications are systems that must remain operational during emergencies, peak demand, or infrastructure disruptions. These systems commonly support healthcare operations, public safety dispatch, utilities management, financial compliance workflows, secure facilities, and other high-stakes environments.
How is Avaya Nexus™ different from traditional UC platforms?
Traditional UC platforms are typically optimized for productivity and bundled collaboration features. Avaya Nexus™ is architected for regulated and high-stakes environments that require zero-downtime reliability, deployment sovereignty, alignment with compliance requirements, integration with broader collaboration ecosystems and operational systems such as notification, workflow, and radio.
Is Avaya Nexus™ a collaboration platform?
No. Avaya Nexus™ is a modern, open voice infrastructure designed to integrate with collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and other third-party applications. It provides a hardened, enterprise-controlled voice core while allowing organizations to select best-of-breed collaboration tools.
Does Avaya Nexus™ support zero-downtime operations?
Yes. Avaya Nexus™ is architected for zero-downtime operations through redundancy, failover design, and multi-availability zone deployment models. The platform is engineered to sustain continuous service during maintenance, disruption, or demand surges.
What deployment options does Avaya Nexus™ support?
Avaya Nexus™ supports flexible deployment models, including dedicated cloud and on-premises via hyperscaler environments such as Azure, GCP, AWS, and OCI configurations. This flexibility enables organizations to meet regulatory, physical security, and data residency requirements while maintaining the availability and resilience expected of mission-critical voice.
Operational visibility also advances alongside the architecture. The Health Status Dashboard provides enhanced insight into platform condition and service health, supporting proactive oversight and infrastructure confidence.
What security controls are built into Avaya Nexus™?
Security capabilities include:
- Encrypted signaling and media using TLS and SRTP
- Centralized identity and access management with SSO and MFA
- Role-based access controls
- Centralized certificate lifecycle management
- Audit logging and monitoring are designed to support compliance readiness
Can Avaya Nexus™ support regional or sovereign deployment requirements?
Yes. Avaya Nexus™ supports models that align with regional data residency and sovereignty requirements. Organizations can deploy in controlled environments that meet local regulatory mandates.
How scalable is Avaya Nexus™?
Avaya Nexus™ is designed to scale across large, distributed enterprise environments. Its containerized microservices architecture supports high concurrency, geographic distribution, and enterprise-grade performance requirements.
How does Avaya Nexus™ support Avaya Aura customers?
Avaya Nexus™ provides a modernization path for Avaya Aura environments that want the benefits of a cloud-native containerized architecture that is infrastructure agnostic. This allows for greater agility and is designed to meet strict data sovereignty requirements. The platform is designed as an evolution for Avaya Aura®, preserving key elements. Avaya Aura® Communication Manager (CM), System Manager, and Session Manager remain integral to the solution while introducing a cloud-native, containerized architecture.
What’s the connection between Avaya Infinity™ and Avaya Nexus™?
Avaya Infinity™ and Avaya Nexus™ together form the backbone of Avaya’s next-generation communications strategy—Avaya Infinity™ delivers a unified, cloud-native orchestration platform that connects digital, voice, and AI channels, while Avaya Nexus™ powers the mission-critical voice layer with unmatched precision, resiliency, and compliance. Together, they offer a scalable, future-ready solution for enterprises that demand both innovation and reliability.
What role does AI play in Avaya Nexus™?
Avaya Nexus™ enables AI-supported workflows by prioritizing voice clarity, availability, and governance for capabilities such as transcription, translation, and keyword detection.
Why does voice clarity matter in regulated environments?
As voice increasingly feeds AI-supported transcription, analytics, and automation workflows, audio integrity directly affects downstream accuracy, auditability, and operational reliability. Clear voice capture reduces risk and improves workflow performance.
Resources for regulated industries
Blog
What makes communications mission-critical?
Blog
The pathway from Avaya Aura to mission-critical voice
Blog
How Federal grants can support critical communications infrastructure modernization
White Paper
The new imperative for critical communications
When communications underpin life-safety, compliance, or operational continuity, they cannot be treated as optional layers.
Avaya Nexus™ is built for organizations where communications must simply work.