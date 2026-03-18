Enterprise collaboration has shifted toward cloud-native, best-of-breed platforms. For many organizations, that model works. But environments that rely on critical voice infrastructure operate under different constraints. Communications systems must deliver continuous availability, prioritization, and coordinated response even during degraded conditions or demand surges.

At the same time, expectations for critical communications infrastructure are expanding. Voice systems are increasingly integrated with automation, compliance workflows, and AI-enabled processes, making resilience and governance foundational.

For regulated organizations, the requirement remains unchanged. Communications must remain secure, available, and under operational control in all conditions.

Avaya Nexus™ is designed specifically to meet those infrastructure-level requirements.