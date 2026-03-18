Avaya Announces Avaya Nexus™ Mission-Critical Voice Platform for Critical Communications in Highly Regulated Industries

As organizations reaffirm preference for on-premises and hybrid strategies, Avaya Nexus™ delivers secure, zero-downtime communications for environments including government, healthcare, financial, and emergency services.

Morristown, N.J. – March 18, 2026 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, today announced Avaya Nexus™, built for always-on reliability, high-fidelity voice clarity, and hardened security for organizations in mission-critical environments where voice communications downtime is not an option. Avaya Nexus™ is designed to meet stringent government requirements and support the needs of regulated or high-security industries including healthcare, financial services, and emergency services. It goes beyond what general-purpose collaboration platforms are designed to deliver, with a secure voice infrastructure and broader ecosystem integration through a cloud-native architecture and deployment flexibility.

According to Frost & Sullivan, nearly two‑thirds of enterprises continue to struggle with reliability, security, and compliance concerns. As a result, half of all IT and telecom decision‑makers now rank these factors among their top criteria when selecting communications and collaboration providers. Survey data further shows that 83% of enterprises expect to retain some portion of their communications infrastructure on‑premises through 2028, driven largely by stringent security, reliability, and compliance requirements.

“With the current macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, organizations are prioritizing data control and sovereignty,” said Elka Popova, Connected Work Vice President and Senior Fellow, Frost & Sullivan. “The UC market is also becoming mature and more commoditized. In this environment, organizations are prioritizing security, reliability, and compliance to ensure consistent performance of their mission-critical communications infrastructure. Avaya is leveraging its proven enterprise voice heritage to deliver a zero‑downtime platform for regulated industries, aligning directly with the heightened need for trusted, resilient infrastructure.”

Avaya is differentiating itself by addressing the specialized mission-critical infrastructure needs of regulated industries including healthcare, emergency services (public safety dispatch), financial services, public utilities, and government and defense. Avaya Nexus™ serves as a sovereign foundation for organizations that require “secure”, “dedicated”, and “isolated” capabilities from a highly resilient solution.



Bridging the Gap Between On-Premises Reliability and AI Modernization

Avaya is leveraging its decades-long voice heritage along with modern, open architectural principles to ensure agile, resilient, and scalable solutions and deliver an integration-ready open architecture. This approach allows for flexible deployment in both cloud and on-premises environments.

“For the world’s most critical sectors, a dropped call isn't just an inconvenience—it’s a crisis," said Tony Lama, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Avaya Software. "Avaya Nexus™ isn’t a forced migration; it’s an evolution. We’re giving enterprises the high reliability that they have trusted for decades, now optimized for a cloud-native, AI-driven future.”

Unlike standard collaboration suites, Avaya Nexus™ uses APIs to connect voice with notification systems, radios, and paging workflows, so organizations can modernize without sacrificing the operational control their critical voice communications environments require. It serves as the foundation for integrating advanced services such as AI for real-time keyword and action detection, voice authentication and analysis, instant transcription and translation, and bringing new value to mission-critical workflows.

Key Capabilities of Avaya Nexus™

With Avaya Nexus™, enterprises can expect:

Capabilities Strategic Advantage Applications Always-on Reliability Architected for zero-downtime and carrier-grade resiliency to support uninterrupted service. Command centers, public safety dispatch, and critical clinical operations. Modernization with Control Facilitates cloud-native technical advancement while maintaining existing hardware and workflows. Enterprises seeking to avoid "rip-and-replace" costs while upgrading infrastructure. High-Fidelity Voice Clarity Delivers the high-quality signal required for accurate AI-driven transcription and translation, analytics, and record-keeping. Regulated environments where AI value depends on precise data input. Hardened Security Features certified support for secure, dedicated, isolated, encrypted, and role-segmented deployments. Organizations and agencies with strict data sovereignty and security requirements.



Avaya Nexus™ Availability

Availability of Avaya Nexus™ is targeted for Q4 of 2026 with support for Azure Cloud, local deployments, and the Google Cloud Platform.





Customer and Partner Perspectives

"At Alliance Technology Group, our mission is to ensure that public sector agencies have the most reliable tools available to serve their communities,” said Bob King, EVP, Alliance Technology Group. “We’ve been a long-time partner with Avaya because their communication solutions are built for the high-stakes demands of government work both now and in the future, where security and uptime are non-negotiable. By combining Avaya’s proven solutions with our deep understanding of public sector requirements, we provide government agencies with the stable, secure infrastructure they need to stay connected to the citizens who depend on them."

"The continuity of government services depends on a host of resilient and secure communications, from processing benefits to coordinating emergency logistics," said Michael Hanke, Section Chief, Telecom Operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "We are proud to partner with an industry stalwart like Avaya leading with the innovation needed to ensure our most mission-critical connections are reliably consistent for the government and public when they are needed most."

"For decades, the nation’s most essential institutions have trusted Avaya and Hayes to power their most critical operations," said Hayes CEO Karen Shiver. "That loyalty is something we earn every day. By pairing Avaya’s high-stakes infrastructure with our managed services, we aren't just modernizing technology—we’re honoring the long-term commitment we've made to our customers' stability and success, ensuring they have the agility to thrive for decades to come."

"The success of U.S. Warfighters on the battlefield depends on resilient, secure, and effective mission-critical communications to support vital and lethal operations while deployed and in warfighting environments,” said Randy Freeman, Interior Communications Director, U.S. Navy Shipboard. “It is critical that any fielded technology solutions have reliable, efficient, and ‘quick-to-respond’ backend vendor support for logistics, supply chain, and maintenance, ensuring mission-critical operations success 24/7. The U.S. Navy Surface Fleet Community is proud to partner with Avaya for our mission-critical communications needs. Avaya innovation ensures our most mission-critical connections are there for the Warfighters 24/7, particularly when they are needed most."



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