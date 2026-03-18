Modernizing Mission-Critical Communications with Avaya Nexus™

Introducing Avaya Nexus™, the evolution of the world’s most trusted communications platform, and designed to bring modern, cloud-native architecture to enterprise voice. This is a new standard for critical communications infrastructure that delivers the highest quality and reliable voice for organizations and government agencies that depend on secure, resilient, and controlled communications. Built for environments that cannot compromise. Architected for zero downtime. Deployed to support compliance and regulatory requirements. Avaya Nexus™ is mission critical. 

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Unified Communications Financial Services Healthcare Government Critical Communications Infrastructure Overview

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