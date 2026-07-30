What is Avaya Government Cloud? Secure Cloud Communications for Government

Avaya Government Cloud gives public-sector agencies a secure, dedicated environment for unified communications, contact center modernization, emergency response, and citizen engagement.

Built for government operations, Avaya Government Cloud supports FedRAMP Moderate and IL4 High requirements, cloud, hybrid, and on-premises modernization paths, and mission-critical communications across headquarters, remote offices, field teams, mobile workers, teleworkers, and contact center operations.

Learn more about secure government cloud communications with Avaya Government Cloud.