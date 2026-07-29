Government agencies evaluating cloud communications need to know whether a specific service can protect sensitive information, keep communications available during disruption, work with existing infrastructure, and establish clear accountability after go-live. This guide gives federal, defense, state, and local technology, security, communications, and acquisition leaders five questions for evaluating providers as agencies accelerate cloud adoption while facing higher expectations for cybersecurity and mission continuity.

Avaya Government Cloud is a secure, dedicated single-tenant cloud solution for U.S. government agencies that combines unified communications and contact center capabilities within a FedRAMP-authorized architecture. It is hosted in U.S.-based, geo-redundant data centers managed by U.S. citizens, with local survivability and flexible hybrid cloud options. For eligible Department of War workloads, the service has DISA IL4 H Provisional Authorization for up to CUI-level voice and contact center communications and interoperates with JITC-certified premises systems and DISA voice services.

Government communications carry the weight of public service. They connect people to benefits, emergency response, public information, field teams, secure facilities, and the contact centers citizens rely on when they need help. Because these systems support consequential work, agencies need more than a certification, feature list, or procurement path. They need to understand how the service will perform when communications must remain secure, reliable, and available under real mission conditions.

A June 25, 2026, U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report examined eight selected cloud systems across four federal agencies. Agencies fully performed continuous monitoring for only three of the eight systems. Service-level agreements were fully implemented for five systems; for the other three, agreements did not consistently define performance metrics, how they would be measured, or enforcement mechanisms.

Those findings reinforce that cloud success depends on how the agency and provider operate together after the contract is awarded.

Agencies evaluating secure government cloud communications providers should focus on five questions:

Does the service fit the agency’s use case? Can communications continue during disruption? How do security responsibilities work after go-live? Can the service coexist with the current infrastructure? Do support and contracting create clear accountability through transition?

The right provider gives agencies more than a place to run communications services. It gives them confidence that the systems people rely on will remain secure, available, and supported as the mission changes.

1. Confirm the government cloud service fits the agency’s use case

Provider evaluation should start with the specific service the agency plans to use.

Many providers offer multiple cloud communications services, deployment models, and authorization paths. A provider’s overall credentials may open the conversation, but agencies still need to evaluate the exact service offering against the communications environment it will support.

The review should begin with the workload itself. Will the service support administrative communications, public-service lines, contact center operations, emergency response, remote sites, secure facilities, field teams, or Department of War missions? Who will use it? Where will communications take place? What information will move through the environment?

Those answers shape the security and authorization requirements. If the service will process or transmit Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), the agency needs to evaluate whether the offering supports the appropriate requirements for that workload. IL4 H-certified UC and contact center communications may be appropriate for certain Department of War environments handling CUI, but they are not required for every government communications deployment.

Similarly, FedRAMP authorization should be evaluated against the agency’s specific FedRAMP use case , deployment model, and operating responsibilities.

A provider's reputation may open the conversation. Still, the decision should ultimately come down to whether the specific government cloud communications provider supports the agency's users, data, locations, continuity needs, and long-term operating model.

2. Test continuity for government communications under disruption

Continuity is proven when a remote office loses connectivity, a public-service line experiences unexpected demand, a secure site needs local communications to continue, or a field operation has to coordinate across locations during a fast-moving event.

Those moments should shape how agencies evaluate provider availability claims. A proposal may describe uptime, redundancy, or recovery objectives, but agencies need to understand what actually remains available during a disruption.

Can employees at a remote site still communicate locally?

Do emergency calls continue to route correctly?

Is location information available when first responders need it?

Which services depend on cloud connectivity, and which can continue operating until connectivity is restored?

If a site, component, or region is affected, who owns failover, recovery, testing, and communication back to the agency?

The answers depend on more than redundant infrastructure. Agencies should evaluate the provider’s approach to geo-redundancy, local survivability, emergency calling, NG911 support where relevant, location information, failover design, recovery responsibilities, and testing evidence.

Avaya Government Cloud supports mission continuity through geo-redundant architecture and local survivability. Its flexible hybrid cloud model allows agencies to modernize while retaining compatible on-premises investments and operating practices.

Agencies should still evaluate how those capabilities apply to the specific sites, services, users, and operational conditions they plan to support.

3. Define cloud security operations before go-live

Security operations and responsibilities between the agency and the government cloud communications provider should be documented before the service is deployed, not during the first incident.

A provider may operate the cloud environment, monitor the platform, manage updates, and support parts of the security architecture. The agency still has responsibilities for identity, access, data, configuration decisions, security review, and incident coordination. Provider evaluation needs to clarify how those responsibilities work in practice .

Ongoing oversight requires access to the right information. Agencies should know what continuous monitoring includes , what reports and audit artifacts they will receive, how often security evidence is reviewed, and who is responsible for acting on findings. Vulnerability management, configuration changes, access controls, and remediation timelines should also be defined before the service goes live.

Incident response needs the same level of detail. Agencies should understand how quickly the provider will notify them of a suspected issue, what information will be included, who coordinates escalation, and how recovery responsibilities are divided between provider and agency teams.

Service levels should make accountability measurable. Availability, response, resolution, remediation, and reporting expectations need to be defined in metrics, reporting methods, and enforcement mechanisms.

The strongest provider evaluations treat security operations as part of the communications service itself. Before launch, agencies should know who sees an issue, who acts on it, how it is escalated, and how the agency confirms it has been resolved.

4. Test compatibility with the existing government communications infrastructure

Few government communications environments start from a clean slate. Many include existing voice platforms, gateways, contact centers, analog devices, digital phones, SIP endpoints, secure devices, emergency communications dependencies, and site-level integrations that still support daily operations.

Compatibility should be part of the provider evaluation because those systems may not all move at the same time. Agencies need to understand what can remain in service, what needs to be replaced or reconfigured, and what dependencies must be addressed before a workload, location, or user group moves.

For some environments, that may include local gateways and endpoints. For Department of War environments, it may include JITC-certified premises systems or DISA voice services. For distributed operations, integrations may support remote offices, secure facilities, field locations, contact centers, and emergency response workflows.

The transition strategy matters just as much as the technology. The government cloud communications provider should be able to explain how hybrid deployment and on-premises coexistence will work during a phased modernization. That includes aligning with operational priorities, allowing agencies to migrate workloads or locations over time rather than forcing a single cutover.

Providers should also define where their responsibilities begin and end. Understanding who manages integration and migration activities before implementation begins helps reduce surprises and keeps projects on schedule.

The goal is to reduce transition risk by giving agencies a clear view of what changes, what remains, and how each site or workload can move without disrupting the communications environment already supporting the mission.

5. Evaluate support, accountability, and contracting together

A government cloud communications provider’s support model should show how issues will be handled once the service is in use.

Agencies need clear escalation paths, defined service desk responsibilities, after-hours coverage, and a process for coordinating operational and security incidents. Change management, release planning, and performance reporting should also be part of that model.

The contracting path determines whether the agency can move in phases without creating unnecessary cost or fragmented accountability. Existing maintenance commitments, budget cycles, acquisition timing, transition costs, contract overlap, and future exit or transition obligations should be understood before the service is selected.

Those details affect both cost and control. A fragmented transition can leave agencies paying for multiple environments while responsibility is split across providers, support teams, and contract vehicles.

Avaya Government Cloud uses a one-contract, zero-overlap model designed to coordinate cloud services, on-premises subscriptions, and maintenance within a single transition path.

The value is not only simplified acquisition. It is clearer accountability as workloads, locations, and support responsibilities evolve over time.

Choose a provider that can support the mission and the transition

Selecting a government cloud communications provider is about more than choosing where communications services will run. It is a decision that shapes how an agency will manage security responsibilities and modernize its communications infrastructure over time.

The strongest providers give agencies a clear understanding of what the agency will continue to own and how communications will be supported through disruption, modernization, and day-to-day operations. That clarity reduces uncertainty before deployment and helps build confidence long after the system is in service.



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