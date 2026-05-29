Avaya Government Cloud Achieves Prestigious IL4 H Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to National Security

Avaya is currently the only provider with a combined contact center and unified communication solution certified and available at IL4 H

Morristown, NJ – June 1, 2026 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, today announced that its Avaya Government Cloud solution has achieved the U.S. Department of War (DoW) Impact Level 4 High (IL4 H) certification, a Provisional Authorization (PA) granted by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). This certification confirms that the Avaya Government Cloud solution for unified communications and contact center meets the rigorous DISA and DoW Cloud Security requirements for handling up to Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) level Voice and Contact Center communications. The Avaya IL4 H Cloud Service is fully backwards interoperable with existing operational JITC certified premises-based and DISA voice services (DSN).

The IL4 H certification means that the DoW can now leverage Avaya’s dedicated, single-tenant cloud environment to modernize their communications infrastructure with enhanced security and flexibility, providing a trusted path to the cloud while protecting existing on-premises investments. Avaya is currently the only provider with a combined contact center and unified communication solution certified and available at IL4 H. This makes Avaya the sole, mission-ready choice for any DoW agency that needs to run a contact center within a high-security network environment.

Rooted in the Avaya Aura platform, IL4 H certification for the Avaya Government Cloud delivers the advanced communication capabilities federal and DoW clients depend on to achieve their mission-critical priorities in a solution that’s backed by heightened levels of security and supported by a team of dedicated U.S.-based professionals.

"Recognized as the gold standard for protective sensitive government data, IL4 H certification underscores our unwavering dedication to meeting the government’s stringent requirements, while providing secure, reliable, and flexible solutions," said Jerry Dotson, Vice President, Avaya Government Solutions. "We understand the critical nature of government operations and the importance of mission assurance.”

Key features of the Avaya Government Cloud solution that support this certification include:

Avaya Government Cloud Key Benefits Enhanced Security A dedicated, single-tenant cloud environment is supported by a 100% US-citizen-staffed Security Operations Center (SOC). High Availability A robust architecture features unique geo-redundancy and local survivability to ensure mission continuity. Flexible Hybrid Cloud This model positions agencies to modernize, drive innovation and enable AI, while protecting existing investments. Simplified Contracting A streamlined "one contract, zero overlap" model improves cost-effectiveness during cloud transition.

This achievement builds on Avaya's extensive experience in providing secure communications solutions, including its JITC and FedRAMP Moderate certified offerings. Avaya Government Cloud can empower communications everywhere, from a central command in the U.S. to a remote base, post, or station anywhere in the world. The solution is built for the global nature of the DoW mission.

“Avaya’s Department of War Impact Level 4 High certification for its Government Cloud solution marks an important step in our continued work with Avaya to modernize our government customers’ networks and support greater efficiency, security, and reliability for their missions,” said Tang Pham, Vice President of Federal National Security Group, AT&T Business.

Avaya’s solutions cover the entire spectrum of public sector needs, including state, local, and education institutions as well as federal and defense agencies. Its portfolio recently expanded with the addition of Avaya NexusTM, the secure, resilient voice evolution of Avaya Aura. Avaya

NexusTMis built for environments where voice communications downtime is not an option, offering modern, cloud-native scalability along with integration across operational systems like notifications and workflows.

For more information on how Avaya is accelerating secure digital innovation in public services, visit this Avaya Government Cloud page at avaya.com.