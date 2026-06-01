Avaya Government Cloud Achieves IL4 High Certification for Secure UC/CC
Avaya Government Cloud has achieved U.S. Department of War (DoW) Impact Level 4 High (IL4 H) certification, with Provisional Authorization granted by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).
For DoW agencies, this creates a trusted path to the cloud for secure voice and contact center communications while protecting existing on-premises investments.
Avaya brings decades of experience supporting government missions at scale, including millions of UC seats, hundreds of thousands of contact center seats, and thousands of public sector sites.
Connect with Avaya government solutions experts to learn how Avaya Government Cloud supports:
IL4 H-certified communications
Support for handling up to Controlled Unclassified Information (CIU) level voice and contact center communications.
Combined UC and CC
Avaya is currently the only provider with a combined contact center and unified communications solution certified and available at IL4 H.
Hybrid cloud modernization
Modernize communications infrastructure with enhanced security and flexibility while maintaining backwards interoperability with existing JITC-certified premises-based and DISA voice services.
Mission continuity
A dedicated, single-tenant cloud environment designed to support secure, reliable communications for Department of War missions.
Resources
Fact Sheet
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