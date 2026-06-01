AVAYA GOVERNMENT CLOUD

Avaya Government Cloud Achieves IL4 High Certification for Secure UC/CC

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IL4 H DoW (Impact Level 4 High)

Avaya Government Cloud has achieved U.S. Department of War (DoW) Impact Level 4 High (IL4 H) certification, with Provisional Authorization granted by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

For DoW agencies, this creates a trusted path to the cloud for secure voice and contact center communications while protecting existing on-premises investments.

Avaya brings decades of experience supporting government missions at scale, including millions of UC seats, hundreds of thousands of contact center seats, and thousands of public sector sites.

Connect with Avaya government solutions experts to learn how Avaya Government Cloud supports:

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IL4 H-certified communications

Support for handling up to Controlled Unclassified Information (CIU) level voice and contact center communications.

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Combined UC and CC

Avaya is currently the only provider with a combined contact center and unified communications solution certified and available at IL4 H.

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Hybrid cloud modernization

Modernize communications infrastructure with enhanced security and flexibility while maintaining backwards interoperability with existing JITC-certified premises-based and DISA voice services.

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Mission continuity

A dedicated, single-tenant cloud environment designed to support secure, reliable communications for Department of War missions.

Resources

Fact Sheet

Transforming government engagement with Avaya Government Cloud

Revolutionize federal customer experiences with confidence. Learn how Avaya's secure, flexible platform helps agencies deliver modern, compliant, and relable citizen-centric services. 

Read the fact sheet

Brochure

Modernize the mission with confidence and uncompromising security

Security is non-negotiable for agencies. Avaya Government Cloud delivers secure, mission-ready UC and CC communications to modernize your mission with an unwavering zero-trust approach.

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Complete the form and one of our Avaya government solutions experts will be in contact.

https://www.avaya.com/en/solutions/public-sector/il4-h-contact-center-unified-communications-ty/ 26US_CCTC_DCNT_IL4DEMO 26US_CCTC_DCNT_IL4DEMO Thank you for your inquiry https://www.avaya.com/en/newsroom/2026/pr-us-260601/ Thank you for your interest in Avaya Government Cloud. We have received your request to connect with our federal team. An Avaya government solutions expert will be in touch shortly to discuss how our platform, which holds a DISA Provisional Authorization at Impact Level 4 High (IL4 H), can support your agency's mission continuity and modernization goals. In the meantime, you can learn more about this significant achievement in the official press release. Evaluation/Consideration, Intent/Decision Avaya Government Cloud Regarding your inquiry about Avaya Government Cloud Read the press release Submit