Avaya Government Cloud has achieved U.S. Department of War (DoW) Impact Level 4 High (IL4 H) certification, with Provisional Authorization granted by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

For DoW agencies, this creates a trusted path to the cloud for secure voice and contact center communications while protecting existing on-premises investments.

Avaya brings decades of experience supporting government missions at scale, including millions of UC seats, hundreds of thousands of contact center seats, and thousands of public sector sites.