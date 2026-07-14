Accelerating digital innovation in public services is a top priority
Avaya Nexus™
Avaya Nexus™ is next-level, mission-critical voice for environments where communications can’t fail.
Redesign how you’re connecting
The people you serve, employees and citizens alike, expect access anytime, anywhere, across a variety of channels, devices, and platforms. Make the vision a reality. Our open, converged solutions—available in the cloud, on-premise, or a hybrid of both—enhance and simplify your communications. We can help you improve every citizen engagement as well as transform how you get work done.
Empower missions with secure, efficient solutions
Avaya Government Cloud is a secure, all-in-one solution that integrates advanced contact center capabilities and unified communications within a FedRAMP-authorized architecture.
Explore Avaya public sector solutions
State & local
Avaya has decades of experience providing best-in-class tools that meet and exceed the needs of citizens, partners and the government employees who serve them.
Public safety
Provide emergency services exactly when and where they’re needed when you transform how citizens engage with first responders with cloud solutions that support voice, video, text or social real-time or near-real-time communication.
Federal civilian
Seamlessly support citizens across the entire customer journey, regardless of where, when, how, and with whom it happens. Make connecting easy for citizens as well as your customer service agents.
Intelligence community
Avaya integrated solutions delivered via the cloud give you reliable and secure next-gen communications to ensure the right people receive intelligence information at the right time.
Department of War
Our modern communications environments facilitate seamless and reliable communications between joint and coalition forces anywhere in the world.
Avaya Government Cloud
This U.S. government-focused cloud communication solution delivers FedRAMP-compliant collaboration and customer service solutions. Avaya hosts your dedicated cloud instance in U.S.-based geo-redundant data centers managed by U.S. citizens and provides infrastructure, software, ongoing management, and technology updates.
Modernizing government communications
Avaya offers a portfolio of contract vehicles to support you.
Proving we’re qualified to serve you
Avaya ensures our products meet current requirements and criteria for operations in government organizations. Our Cloud Unified Communications solutions are FedRAMP-certified, meeting stringent compliance and security requirements.
Providing equal access to technology and information
For people with disabilities, our extensive portfolio of solutions are designed to provide equity in access to communications and support a wide range of jobs.
Journeys DC — When communications can’t fail
Public sector leaders don’t talk about modernization in theory. At Journeys DC, they shared what it looks like when communications systems are tested in real-world moments.
From law enforcement operations to school safety, the conversation focused on mission-critical voice, security, and the infrastructure agencies depend on when it matters most.
Resources
Fact Sheet
Empowering organizations with self-service administration
Avaya Admin Portal allows you to control and customize your communication services from anywhere, at any time.
Blog
AI-Agnostic architecture and the future of mission communications
As AI adoption accelerates in government environments, AI-agnostic architecture helps mission communications avoid lock-in and adapt over time.
Fact Sheet
Transforming government engagement with Avaya Government Cloud
Revolutionize federal customer experiences with confidence. Learn how Avaya's secure, flexible platform helps agencies deliver modern, compliant, and relable citizen-centric services.