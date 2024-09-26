Enhancing communications in state & local governments
Improve how you’re communicating with citizens, other agencies, and partners. Deliver consistent and reliable services, from emergency dispatch to public utility management to updating citizen data. Our best-in-class solutions are affordable, efficient, highly scalable—and ready in the cloud, on-premise, or as a hybrid of both.
Secure cloud
- Mitigate intrusion and fraud risks
- Integrate solutions that comply with Federal NIST, agency, and market-specific security requirements
- Implement on-premise or hybrid FedRAMP-compliant secure cloud solutions
Unified communications
- Implement a secure, simple, seamless collaboration solution
- Create superior experiences for citizens
- Improve workforce productivity
Contact center
- Streamline workflows
- Create, smarter, more intuitive interactions with AI
- Provide fast, efficient self-service with agent assist as needed
Devices and phones
- Elevate team collaboration, productivity and job satisfaction
- Take desktop communications mobile
- Scale your workforce with a subscription option
Professional services
- Access cleared, knowledgeable, and experienced experts
- Design and integrate custom solutions
- Facilitate cloud adoptions and migration
Exceed citizen expectations.
Citizens expect to receive government information and services across any media and channel with the same speed and efficiency they enjoy in their private lives.
- Seamless customer journey that’s as easy for the citizen as it is for the customer service agent
- Best customer experience, smartest agent, and most personalized, predictive, and proactive experience
- AI machine learning builds natural customer language and dialog interactions to deliver intelligent conversations and accurate responses in real time
Solve the location challenge.
Pinpoint the exact location of citizens in need and provide critical information to first responders deployed to assist in an emergency.
- Identify citizen location, including for mobile callers
- Connect decision makers with resources and data to facilitate faster responses
- Track rescuer status
Move citizen services into the digital age.
Modernize aging communications systems to keep pace with the connected world of new digital channels including mobile, video, and social media. Our cloud-based delivery architectures are secure, open, extensible and available on demand.
- No rip and replace required
- Cost-saving and efficient
- Opens transition of resources to other IT priorities
Employ a virtual agent to transform your citizen experience.
Greatly improving the self-service app experience, AI virtual agents converse with callers, providing self-help solutions and, when needed, seamlessly escalating calls to live agents. Imagine your virtual agent as a new employee, like Miyoko here. Her CV shows all the capabilities a virtual agent can bring to your citizen experience.
My intelligent decision-making capabilities allow me to analyze data and provide insights for policy-making, as well as ensure your compliance with regulatory requirements.
Miyoko Austin Government Agency Virtual Agent
