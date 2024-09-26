Avaya Experience Platform—Innovate Seamlessly, Transform Confidently
Unify customer and employee experiences with seamless transformation. Gradually integrate new technologies like AI, while keeping your existing workflows intact, ensuring smooth modernization and business stability.
A complete CX platform for the AI era
Close capability gaps and enhance your customer experience without disrupting your existing systems. Avaya Experience Platform empowers you to innovate with precision, delivering superior customer engagement while maintaining operational consistency.
Preserve and enhance what works
Retain your proven CX capabilities, seamlessly integrating AI and automation—keeping existing workflows intact and disruption-free.
Flexible, scalable integration
Leverage Avaya’s robust ecosystem and third-party integrations to extend the reach of your CX framework.
Accelerate business impact
Drive measurable growth through stronger revenue, customer lifetime value, employee engagement, and operational efficiency—all with minimal disruption.
Powering seamless experiences across your entire organization
AXP is designed to unify CX and employee experience (EX) to drive business growth through one scalable platform. With AI-driven innovations and integrated capabilities, our platform connects every touchpoint for consistent interactions, optimized workflows, and measurable impact.
Build stronger, more personalized connections
Deliver personalized experiences at every step. Leverage AI-powered tools to streamline interactions and foster relationships.
Empower a connected, productive workforce
Provide your team with unified tools that simplify work, reduce friction, and increase job satisfaction.
Drive scalable growth without disruption
Turn data into actionable insights, improving customer lifetime value, operational efficiency and overall growth metrics with AI-driven insights.
Accelerate your transformation journey with AXP innovation
- 20% reduction in Average Handle Time (AHT): Unlock agent productivity with AI-driven tools that streamline customer interactions.
- 65% boost in customer conversion: Drive higher conversion rates with seamless experiences that turn prospects into loyal customers.
- 5% higher EBITDA: Achieve greater business performance with optimized customer journeys that directly impact your bottom line.
The global Avaya partnership experience
From strategic consulting to deployment support, our trusted partner ecosystem delivers industry expertise and seamless integration to transform customer and employee experiences.
DIRECTV transforms customer experience with Avaya Experience Platform
DIRECTV transformed its customer experience with Avaya Experience Platform, achieving 99.95% uptime on 6 million monthly calls. Leveraging Avaya’s seamless AI-driven technology, DIRECTV elevated service efficiency, delivering personalized interactions and setting a new benchmark for customer satisfaction.
From the very beginning, Avaya understood the importance of the project for DIRECTV and, using all its experience in global projects, provided a work team focused on reducing the need for on-site work, maximizing coordination and remote technical work, while meeting business and schedule objectives.
Alejandro Chao Executive Director of IT Infrastructure and Operations at DIRECTV, Latin America
AI-powered mindfulness: The human element of innovation
Here are three reasons why customer-centric companies must understand and prioritize AI-powered mindfulness, especially in the contact center.
Leading brands trust Avaya
Rethink your enterprise CX with Avaya Experience Platform
White Paper
Is your contact center ready for the future?
Prepare for the upcoming software upgrade cycle with Avaya’s expert guidance to ensure contact center readiness.
Video
CX + EX drives growth at Access Bank
Access Bank scales effortlessly with AXP while managing 13 million daily transactions seamlessly.