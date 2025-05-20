Behind the Platform: The Technology Driving Avaya Infinity™

Today’s enterprise contact center is at an inflection point. Customers increasingly expect seamless, hyper-personalized experiences across every channel, yet many organizations are held back by decades of technical debt, fragmented systems, and operational complexity. The launch of Avaya Infinity™ represents more than just a solution for enterprises; it’s a transformative step forward for large, enterprise contact centers seeking to offer intuitive and effective customer experiences across every channel and strengthen connections that build business value.

Avaya Infinity™ redefines how enterprises deploy, orchestrate, and scale innovation for both customers and employees. It simplifies complex environments, breaks down silos, and delivers intelligent, connected experiences at speed and scale. Designed to reduce complexity, elevate personalization, and future-proof your technology investments, Avaya Infinity™ is built for the evolving needs of modern business—empowering organizations to meet today’s demands and adapt effortlessly to tomorrow’s challenges. It’s what unifies customer experiences turning the contact center into a connection center.

But beyond the headlines and high-level promises lies the real story: the flexible, intelligent orchestration, dynamic routing, hyper-personalization to create a secure, seamless experience across every channel, and architecture that set Avaya Infinity™ apart.

A Platform Built to Adapt

At the core of Avaya Infinity™ platform is a unified, modern architecture built on Kubernetes. Whether deployed on-prem or in a cloud environment, Avaya Infinity™ platform runs on the same stack across every deployment model.

Every instance is single tenant by default, offering enterprises the uncompromising data sovereignty and security they require, while still delivering the agility, scalability, and rapid service delivery typically associated with cloud.

Architected for the cloud, Avaya Infinity™ platform can be deployed on Azure, AWS, and GCP, as well as in customer datacenters using edge technologies like Azure Local, AWS Outposts, and Google Distributed Cloud. Avaya Infinity™ platform meets customers where they are, with global redundancy and resilience built in.

Intelligent Orchestration at the Core

Where Avaya Infinity™ platform truly differentiates is in its intelligent orchestration. It empowers business users to automate and personalize both the customer experience and the employee experience using the same no-code/low-code design tool, without the need for heavy IT involvement or complex development cycles. Even users with minimal technical expertise can manage, optimize, and evolve workflows—accelerating time to value while reducing operational overhead. This architecture provides freedom and flexibility ensuring a secure, unified, and personalized experience, making every interaction more meaningful.

Unlike legacy systems that route interactions based on static rules, Avaya Infinity™ platform’s orchestration is dynamic, and event driven. It allows enterprises to:

Trigger workflows based on sentiment, keywords, actions, or customer journey events

Automate post-call activities like summarization, notifications, and CRM updates

Enable agents to launch workflows in real time

Easily integrate with third-party systems through webhooks and API calls

Incorporate best in class AI and Machine Learning capabilities into the customer experience with future-proofed flexibility

Capture real-time data and embed it seamlessly into each unique customer journey—enabling workflows to deliver smarter, more responsive engagements precisely when and where they matter most.

This orchestration layer isn’t just about routing, it acts as the central nervous system of the customer experience. Extending well beyond the contact center into backend operations, it powers true end-to-end automation and intelligence, regardless of where the journey starts, pauses, or ends. Every touchpoint becomes seamlessly connected, enabling consistent, personalized, and impactful engagement across the entire enterprise.

Omnichannel, Reimagined

In Avaya Infinity™ platform, omnichannel isn’t a feature—it’s a foundational design principle. This isn’t just about switching channels—it’s about delivering one continuous customer journey. Whether a conversation begins in chat, transitions to voice, and continues via SMS or email, Avaya Infinity™ platform ensures it remains a single, unified, and intuitive interaction thread.

Customers don’t start over; they pick up right where they left off:

With real-time backend integration, agents gain full context, eliminating repetition and frustration while accelerating resolution. This continuity not only improves the customer experience but also empowers agents to perform at their best.

Every channel is connected—every insight, unified:

Avaya Infinity™ platform treats the full engagement as one cohesive experience, enabling centralized reporting, analytics, automation, and performance tracking across all touchpoints.

What makes this different? Avaya Infinity™ platform’s architecture is designed for extensibility — today, it unifies voice and digital channels, and tomorrow, it is designed to support whatever channels customers expect next.

AI Your Way: Avaya Infinity™ Platform’s Bring-Your-Own-Model Flexibility

AI is another area where Avaya Infinity™ redefines expectations. Rather than forcing organizations into a proprietary AI engine, Avaya Infinity™ follows an AI-agnostic approach by allowing customers to orchestrate multiple AI models, including Large Language Models (LLMs), vertical AI, and task-specific models.

Within a single workflow, enterprises can:

Incorporate different LLMs into interaction flows based on context, customer segment, or business logic

Test multiple AI models through built-in A/B testing

Integrate agentic AI and live agents to meet customer needs quickly and effectively

This enables multi-model management, balancing cost efficiency with optimal performance. This level of flexibility makes Avaya Infinity™ platform uniquely future-proof in a fast-changing AI landscape.

Backward Compatibility Without Backpedaling

Avaya Infinity™ platform was designed with a clear objective: to deliver modernized contact center capabilities to the largest, most complex enterprises in the world – and do it in a way that interoperates with their existing investments.

That’s why Avaya Infinity™ platform delivers backward compatibility with Avaya Aura and Contact Center Elite, offering a seamless migration path.

Existing customers can start by:

Integrating Avaya Infinity™ platform’s digital and orchestration layers with their current voice systems

Using a modern, thin-client agent desktop across legacy and modern workloads

Migrating individual queues, departments, or use cases to Avaya Infinity™ platform over time

Secure, Resilient, and Ready for the Enterprise

Avaya Infinity™ platform’s deployment model offers the best of both worlds: the speed and innovation of modern cloud combined with additional control and the enterprise-grade privacy expected from traditional premise systems.

Active-active deployment across regions ensures global resiliency

Zero-downtime upgrades and ops-managed instances

Modern distributed computing stack deployable in public cloud or in customer datacenters

Whether you’re building a contact center for 500 agents or 50,000, Avaya Infinity™ platform scales to fit—with the flexibility to run in cloud, on-premise, or hybrid deployments.

Not Just New, Next

Avaya isn’t just introducing a new product with Avaya Infinity™ platform—it’s laying the foundation for the next generation of enterprise CX. Avaya Infinity™ platform is a convergence of a modern omnichannel agent experience with powerful no-code orchestration; AI analytics with a data lake architecture; a global cloud media fabric that delivers resilience at scale; a best-in-class technology partner ecosystem; and Avaya Aura and Contact Center Elite, the most robust and scalable contact center available.

The result: a platform that delivers transformation without compromise. Whether you're modernizing legacy infrastructure, integrating best-of-breed AI, or designing hyper-personalized journeys, Avaya Infinity™ platform is built to empower you.

Learn more about Avaya Infinity™ platform here.