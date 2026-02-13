Chief Technology Officer

David Funck is the Chief Technology Officer at Avaya, bringing more than 30 years of experience in enterprise communications, cloud transformation, and contact center innovation. David has held senior technology leadership roles at Edify, Aspect Software, and Alvaria, where he served as CTO and led the transition of legacy platforms to modern, cloud-based architectures.

Before becoming CTO at Avaya, David served as the company’s Chief Architect, where he was responsible for advancing Avaya’s technology strategy and leading the Innovation Incubator and AI/ML initiatives. David joined Avaya through the acquisition of Edify, where he was CTO and played a key role in developing AI-native contact center solutions.

David’s expertise spans full-stack architecture, multi-cloud deployments across leading hyperscalers, and leading global development teams to deliver enterprise-scale solutions. He is known for driving high-impact product innovation, closing strategic customer contracts, and guiding companies through complex technical transformations.