Purchasing information

Contract details and pricing information for government purchasing of Avaya solutions.

For state and local governments:

Sourcewell

Sourcewell

Save time and money by purchasing from Sourcewell’s ready-to-use, competitively solicited contract. 

More info
OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners

Nationwide cooperative contract with comprehensive Avaya solutions for US public sector.  Resellers available.

More info
PEPPM Avaya Contract

PEPPM Avaya Contract

Public sector entities in the United States can save time and money by purchasing from PEPPM's ready-to-use, competitively solicited contracts.

More info
TIPS

TIPS

Nationwide cooperative contract with comprehensive Avaya solutions for US public sector.  Resellers available.

More info
State of Georgia

State of Georgia

Select Avaya solutions for State of Georgia public sector. Resellers available.

More info
Commonwealth of Kentucky

Commonwealth of Kentucky

Select Avaya solutions for Kentucky public sector. Resellers available.

More info
State of Louisiana

State of Louisiana

Statewide contract for the State of Louisiana to furnish Avaya Brand Name Telecommunication and UC Products.

More info
New York State

New York State

Statewide New York State Umbrella Contract for Avaya products and services. Resellers Available.

More info
North Carolina 204X

North Carolina 204X

Select Avaya IT infrastructure solutions for North Carolina public sector. Resellers available.

More info
Oklahoma Office of Management & Enterprise Services

State of Oklahoma

Select Avaya solutions for State of Oklahoma public sector. Resellers available.

More info
TX DIR Public Safety (4644)

Texas DIR Public Safety (4644)

Statewide contract with Avaya software solutions for Texas public sector; nationwide cooperative purchasing and resellers available.   

More info
Texas DIR Software Solutions (5111)

Texas DIR Software Solutions (5111)

Statewide contract with Avaya public safety solutions for Texas public sector; nationwide cooperative purchasing and resellers available.

More info
Show more Show less

For assistance, contact Avaya at 800-492-6769.