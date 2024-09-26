North Carolina Department of Information Technology

The Department of Information Technology created this Statewide IT Contract to provide IT Infrastructure Solutions for purchase, with options for support, to Agencies within the State of North Carolina. 

Products and Services Offered

Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960 

Contact:

Jonathan Doyle, Account Manager
(678) 421-5114
jadoyle@avaya.com

 

Klara Reilly, Program Manager
(703) 390-8252
kbreilly@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

Contract: NC 204X IT Infrastructure Solutions

Contract Term: 6/30/2024

How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders

This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for North Carolina state and local agencies and educators including:

Public Sector Communications Solutions

  • Devices and Phones
  • Unified Communications
  • Contact Center

Public Safety Solutions

  • Collaboration Solutions
  • Citizen Services
  • Remote Management
  • NG911 Compliance and Awareness

Education Solutions

  • Modern Communication Platform
  • Integrated Student Contact Center Support
  • Enhanced Security and Response Capability
  • Next Generation Learning Tools

Authorized Resellers

To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Account Manager or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.

Avaya Price Catalog

