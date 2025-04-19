North Carolina Department of Information Technology
204X - IT Infrastructure Solutions
Contract Details
The Department of Information Technology created this Statewide IT Contract to provide IT Infrastructure Solutions for purchase, with options for support, to Agencies within the State of North Carolina.
Products and Services Offered
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact:
Jonathan Doyle, Account Manager
(678) 421-5114
jadoyle@avaya.com
Stacey Cox, Sales Operations Manager
(786) 331-0108
sacox@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract: NC 204X IT Infrastructure Solutions
Contract Term: 6/30/2024
How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders
This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for North Carolina state and local agencies and educators including:
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Devices and Phones
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Collaboration Solutions
- Citizen Services
- Remote Management
- NG911 Compliance and Awareness
- Modern Communication Platform
- Integrated Student Contact Center Support
- Enhanced Security and Response Capability
- Next Generation Learning Tools
Authorized Resellers
To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Account Manager or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.