Networking Equipment

Statewide Networking Contract

Contract Details

Products and Services Offered

How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders

Authorized Resellers

Statewide Networking Contract

This is a statewide contract Networking Equipment and other IT Infrastructure Products for the State of Georgia. Avaya contract awards cover the following categories:

Category 1 – Wired Networking & Infrastructure Products

Category 2 – Network Optimization & Management Products

Category 3 – Wireless Networking & Infrastructure Products

Category 4 – Security Products

Category 5 – Unified Communications Products (including VoIP) 

Contract Details

Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960 

Contact:

Jonathan Doyle, Account Manager
(678) 421-5114
jadoyle@avaya.com

 

Klara Reilly, Program Manager
(703) 390-8252
kbreilly@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

Contract: Networking Equipment

99999-SPD-T20120501-0004

Contract Term: 9/30/2024

Products and Services Offered

This contract offers a full suite of networking solutions for Georgia state and local agencies and educators including:

Public Sector Communications Solutions

  • Devices and Phones
  • Unified Communications
  • Contact Center

Education Solutions

  • Modern Communication Platform
  • Integrated Student Contact Center Support

How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders

To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Account Manager, or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.

Authorized Resellers

Revised 4/29/2024

