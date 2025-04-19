Georgia Department of Administrative Services
Networking Equipment
Explore Georgia Department of Administrative Services Contract
Statewide Networking Contract
This is a statewide contract Networking Equipment and other IT Infrastructure Products for the State of Georgia. Avaya contract awards cover the following categories:
Category 1 – Wired Networking & Infrastructure Products
Category 2 – Network Optimization & Management Products
Category 3 – Wireless Networking & Infrastructure Products
Category 4 – Security Products
Category 5 – Unified Communications Products (including VoIP)
Contract Details
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact:
Jonathan Doyle, Account Manager
(678) 421-5114
jadoyle@avaya.com
Stacey Cox, Sales Operations Manager
(786) 331-0108
sacox@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract: Networking Equipment
99999-SPD-T20120501-0004
Contract Term: 9/30/2024
Products and Services Offered
This contract offers a full suite of networking solutions for Georgia state and local agencies and educators including:
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Devices and Phones
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Modern Communication Platform
- Integrated Student Contact Center Support
How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders
To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Account Manager, or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.
Authorized Resellers
- CDW K-12
Nationwide – (800) 800-4239
- CDW State & Local
Nationwide – (800) 800-4239
- ConvergeOne
Nationwide Offices (844) 757-0435
- Mach 3 Technologies
Lawrenceville, GA (404) 996-1386
- MDSi
Alpharetta, GA (678) 947-1629
- Meridian IT Inc.
Deerfield, IL (888) 684-3644
- NWN Carousel
Nationwide Offices (781) 472-3400
- Realm Connect
Calhoun, GA (770) 607-1111
- Windstream
Little Rock, AR (800) 600-5050
Revised 4/29/2024