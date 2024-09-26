PEPPM Cooperative Purchasing

Public sector entities in the United States can save time and money by purchasing from PEPPM's ready-to-use, competitively solicited contracts.

Avaya LLC

www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960 

Contact: Klara Reilly
(703) 390-8252
kbreilly@avaya.com or SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

Contract #

PEPPM #533902 (CSIU PA)

PEPPM #535122 (Kern County CA)

 

Contract Term 12/31/2025

This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators including:

Public Sector Communications Solutions

  • Secure Cloud
  • Unified Communications
  • Contact Center
  • Devices and Phones
  • Professional Services


Public Safety Solutions

  • Collaboration Solutions
  • Citizen Services
  • Remote Management
  • NG911 Compliance and Awareness
  • Professional Services


Education Solutions

  • Modern Communication Platform
  • Integrated Student Contact Center Support
  • Enhanced Security and Response Capability
  • Next Generation learning Tools

To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Sales Leader, or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.

Chris Goodwin– (212) 841-6268 – SLED Regional Sales Leader, Northeast

Tom Holloway– (678) 421-5146 – SLED Regional Sales Leader, South

Jon Newton– (669) 242-8186 – SLED Regional Sales Leader – West

Questions? SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
 

To place an order, please reference the PEPPM Ordering Instructions for 

PEPPM #533902 (CSIU PA) or PEPPM #535122 (Kern County CA)

