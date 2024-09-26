PEPPM Cooperative Purchasing
Unified Communication and Collaboration
Explore PEPPM Cooperative Purchasing Contract
Contract Details
Public sector entities in the United States can save time and money by purchasing from PEPPM's ready-to-use, competitively solicited contracts.
Products and Services Offered
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact: Klara Reilly
(703) 390-8252
kbreilly@avaya.com or SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract #
PEPPM #533902 (CSIU PA)
PEPPM #535122 (Kern County CA)
Contract Term 12/31/2025
How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders
This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators including:
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Secure Cloud
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Devices and Phones
- Professional Services
- Collaboration Solutions
- Citizen Services
- Remote Management
- NG911 Compliance and Awareness
- Professional Services
- Modern Communication Platform
- Integrated Student Contact Center Support
- Enhanced Security and Response Capability
- Next Generation learning Tools
Authorized Resellers
To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Sales Leader, or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.
Chris Goodwin– (212) 841-6268 – SLED Regional Sales Leader, Northeast
Tom Holloway– (678) 421-5146 – SLED Regional Sales Leader, South
Jon Newton– (669) 242-8186 – SLED Regional Sales Leader – West
Questions? SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
To place an order, please reference the PEPPM Ordering Instructions for
PEPPM #533902 (CSIU PA) or PEPPM #535122 (Kern County CA)