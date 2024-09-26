State of Louisiana

Statewide contract for the State of Louisiana to furnish Avaya Brand Name Telecommunication and UC Products.

Avaya Louisiana Products and Services Catalog

Avaya LLC

www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960 

Contact

Colette Buxton, Account Manager
(972) 745-5021
cbuxton@avaya.com

Klara Reilly, Program Manager
(703) 390-8252
kbreilly@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

 

Contract:  #4400025481

Contract Term: 9/21/24

(Options extend to 9/21/26)

 

This contract offers a full suite of solutions for state and local governments and educators in Louisiana including:

Public Sector Communications Solutions

  • Unified Communications
  • Contact Center
  • Devices and Phones

Public Safety Solutions

  • Collaboration Solutions
  • Citizen Services
  • Remote Management
  • NG911 Compliance and Awareness

Education Solutions

  • Modern Communication Platform
  • Integrated Student Contact Center Support
  • Enhanced Security and Response Capability
  • Next Generation Learning Tools

 

To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Account Manager, or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers

Colette Buxton - (972) 745-5021

Please reference Louisiana contract # 4400025481  on your purchase order

 

  • AT&T Corp
    (225) 298-8511
  • ConvergeOne
    601-573-1772
  • Norstan Communications Inc
    DBA BlackBox Network Services
    (952) 352-4991
  • NWN Carousel
    (601) 899-8912

Revised 4/26/2024

