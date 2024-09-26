At Avaya, we are committed to sustainability in our operations and global communities. We strive for excellence in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).



Our corporate values–Innovation, Optimism, and Trust–combined with our mission of helping organizations create unmatched customer and employee experiences that drive business momentum underpin our commitment to the environment and social responsibility. Our commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters is embedded in our company culture and operating rhythm.