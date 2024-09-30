Avaya Experience Platform On–Prem
Enabling call center agents to deliver a great experience.
Add exceptional services that lead to deeper loyalty.
With Avaya Experience Platform On-Prem (formerly Avaya Call Center Elite), you run a full-featured call center that handles inbound and outbound contacts, all manageable with real-time and historical reporting insights. And now you can enhance employee and customer experiences, driving higher satisfaction and loyalty, by adding Avaya innovations to your contact center. All without disrupting your current operations.
Make it easier to do business with you.
Connect with customers across all touchpoints
Add digital channels so customers can contact you any way they choose. Your new cloud agents can assist via email, chat, messaging, social media, and more.
Overflow your voice channel to cloud agents
Route voice calls to your cloud agents, who have the advantage of contextual attributes and information-enriched interactions. Start small—maybe with calls for a new product, campaign, or region—and scale as needed. It’s fast and easy to on-board additional cloud agents anytime.
Let AI separate speech from noise
Avaya AI blocks background noise in voice calls from the cloud, giving you more accurate recordings and clearer conversations between agent and customer.
Give agents an intuitive, consolidated desktop
Manages voice in browsers or separate media endpoints and simultaneously handles multiple digital customer interactions. Gather customer data from various sources, including CRM systems and third-party apps. Provides desktop wallboards to monitor call center performance and customizable widgets for optimizing agent desktop layouts.
Explore pricing:
Our flexible hybrid options elevate your existing Avaya solution with comprehensive AI, voice, and digital capabilities. Choose from Essentials or Advanced packages, or create your own unique solution.
Make it easier for employees to do their jobs.
Enable a work-from-anywhere contact center.
Keep pace with trends and run a contact center that’s fully remote or a blend of in-the-office and at-home staff. Cloud agents and teams can work from anywhere, with consistent capabilities.
Connect your knowledge workers.
A voice/video app connects agents with your experts outside the contact center who can meet directly with customers as needed. This collaboration solution works on any device, in any location, and includes calling, contacts, logs, IM, and calendar integration.
Empower your entire contact center team.
- Use enterprise call recording, tagging, and archiving to increase compliance and liability protection.
- Surface actionable intelligence for thousands of unstructured recorded calls.
- Coach employees with automated quality management.
- Simplify hiring, forecasting, and scheduling.
- Optimize staffing while minimizing overtime.
Develop business process integrations for your contact center.
- Integrate business and communications apps from cloud to cloud or from on-premises to cloud.
- Efficiently develop and integrate applications for business solutions by leveraging Web Services interfaces, SDKs, and REST APIs.
- Access call processing, media, and administrative capabilities via enhanced telephony APIs, protocols, web services, and REST APIs.
Deploy, manage, expand—you have options.
Upgrade now
Keep software current to maximize performance.
- Talk with your Avaya account manager about the best path forward for your business.
- Read Why Move to the Current Release to review the advantages.
Cloud your way
Modernize your customer experience:
- With AXP Private Cloud transition your on premises to a secure and dedicated instance on Microsoft Azure.
- Add cloud-based AXP Public Cloud capabilities to let customers connect how they want and give employees all the tools to meet customers’ needs.
At your service
Stay up to date and running smoothly with Avaya Managed Services:
- Work with a single point of contact for support.
- Reduce the risk of outages with proactive problem prevention, rapid resolution, and continual optimization.
- Reduce IT workloads and accelerate deployments.
AXP Hybrid Cloud Solutions
Avaya Experience Platform delivers powerful hybrid cloud solutions that unify the agent experience, unleash leading-edge AI capabilities across all channels, and create exceptional personalized customer experiences that set you apart from the competition.
Innovate without disruption.
Modernize your customer experience. With Avaya, maintain your existing call center while incorporating new cloud capabilities.
Explore research & resources:
Video
Advance your contact center experiences to accelerate business growth - Avaya at Enterprise Connect
On-Prem: Preserve and enhance by integrating with cloud-based capabilities.
White Paper
Transitioning to the hybrid cloud
Hybrid deployments provide a balanced approach to dealing with issues of control, performance, and scale.
Fact Sheet
Avaya Call Management System
This integrated analysis and reporting solution keeps you in touch with everything that’s going on in your contact center.
White Paper
Why premises-based communication systems make sense
Commfusion explores how Avaya customers can choose deployments on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid of both.