Avaya Experience Platform On–Prem

Enabling call center agents to deliver a great experience.

Portrait of a female call center agent working in her office

Add exceptional services that lead to deeper loyalty.

With Avaya Experience Platform On-Prem (formerly Avaya Call Center Elite), you run a full-featured call center that handles inbound and outbound contacts, all manageable with real-time and historical reporting insights. And now you can enhance employee and customer experiences, driving higher satisfaction and loyalty, by adding Avaya innovations to your contact center. All without disrupting your current operations.  

Unlock more innovations for AXP On-Prem

Make it easier to do business with you.

Connect with customers across all touchpoints

Add digital channels so customers can contact you any way they choose. Your new cloud agents can assist via email, chat, messaging, social media, and more.

Overflow your voice channel to cloud agents

Route voice calls to your cloud agents, who have the advantage of contextual attributes and information-enriched interactions. Start small—maybe with calls for a new product, campaign, or region—and scale as needed. It’s fast and easy to on-board additional cloud agents anytime.

Let AI separate speech from noise

Avaya AI blocks background noise in voice calls from the cloud, giving you more accurate recordings and clearer conversations between agent and customer.

Give agents an intuitive, consolidated desktop

Manages voice in browsers or separate media endpoints and simultaneously handles multiple digital customer interactions. Gather customer data from various sources, including CRM systems and third-party apps. Provides desktop wallboards to monitor call center performance and customizable widgets for optimizing agent desktop layouts.

Explore pricing:

Our flexible hybrid options elevate your existing Avaya solution with comprehensive AI, voice, and digital capabilities. Choose from Essentials or Advanced packages, or create your own unique solution.

View pricing

Make it easier for employees to do their jobs.

Woman working with clients online from her living room

Enable a work-from-anywhere contact center.

Keep pace with trends and run a contact center that’s fully remote or a blend of in-the-office and at-home staff. Cloud agents and teams can work from anywhere, with consistent capabilities.

Businesswoman using smart phone in office

Connect your knowledge workers.

A voice/video app connects agents with your experts outside the contact center who can meet directly with customers as needed. This collaboration solution works on any device, in any location, and includes calling, contacts, logs, IM, and calendar integration.

Empower contact center team

Empower your entire contact center team.

  • Use enterprise call recording, tagging, and archiving to increase compliance and liability protection.
  • Surface actionable intelligence for thousands of unstructured recorded calls.
  • Coach employees with automated quality management.
  • Simplify hiring, forecasting, and scheduling.
  • Optimize staffing while minimizing overtime.
Develop business process integrations for contact center

Develop business process integrations for your contact center.

  • Integrate business and communications apps from cloud to cloud or from on-premises to cloud.
  • Efficiently develop and integrate applications for business solutions by leveraging Web Services interfaces, SDKs, and REST APIs.
  • Access call processing, media, and administrative capabilities via enhanced telephony APIs, protocols, web services, and REST APIs.
Show more Show less

Deploy, manage, expand—you have options.

Man using smartphone next to river

Upgrade now

Keep software current to maximize performance.

Friendly operator woman agent with headsets working in a call centre

Cloud your way

Modernize your customer experience:

  • With AXP Private Cloud transition your on premises to a secure and dedicated instance on Microsoft Azure.
  • Add cloud-based AXP Public Cloud capabilities to let customers connect how they want and give employees all the tools to meet customers’ needs.
Customer care representative sitting on chair at home

At your service

Stay up to date and running smoothly with Avaya Managed Services:

  • Work with a single point of contact for support.
  • Reduce the risk of outages with proactive problem prevention, rapid resolution, and continual optimization.
  • Reduce IT workloads and accelerate deployments.
Show more Show less

AXP Hybrid Cloud Solutions

Avaya Experience Platform delivers powerful hybrid cloud solutions that unify the agent experience, unleash leading-edge AI capabilities across all channels, and create exceptional personalized customer experiences that set you apart from the competition.

Explore AXP Hybrid Cloud Solutions
Call center with agents talking to customers

Innovate without disruption.

Modernize your customer experience. With Avaya, maintain your existing call center while incorporating new cloud capabilities.

See how
Two businesswomen chatting at a desk

Explore research & resources:

Video

Advance your contact center experiences to accelerate business growth - Avaya at Enterprise Connect

On-Prem: Preserve and enhance by integrating with cloud-based capabilities.

Watch the video

White Paper

Transitioning to the hybrid cloud

Hybrid deployments provide a balanced approach to dealing with issues of control, performance, and scale.

Read the whitepaper

Fact Sheet

Avaya Call Management System

This integrated analysis and reporting solution keeps you in touch with everything that’s going on in your contact center.

Read the fact sheet

White Paper

Why premises-based communication systems make sense

Commfusion explores how Avaya customers can choose deployments on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid of both.

Read the white paper

Fact Sheet

AXP On-Prem call center solution

Deliver a personalized customer experience that builds your brand and fosters long-term loyalty.

View the factsheet

Industry recognition:

TrustRadius 2024 Top Rated Award
Avaya Named a Contact Center Leader for Fourth Straight Year
Aragon Globe Leader 2023 Logo
MetriStar Top Provider for Workforce Optimization Platform 2022
TMC 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award Logo
Ventana Research Names Avaya Exemplary Vendor in Agent Management
Ventana Research Names Avaya a Top CCaaS Provider

What’s next for your AXP On-Prem?

Contact Avaya