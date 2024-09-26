Meet Avaya through our people
Get to know Avaya, where we encourage everyone to be their unique self. See how our individual ideas and actions come together to support not just our company, but the larger society we all live in.
Our corporate values drive the way we work.
Our Corporate Values are a core set of beliefs or ideals that define who we are individually and as a company. They determine the choices we make. They are an internal code that defines how we experience and interpret the world and thus how we serve our customers.
Innovation
We consistently seek out alternative approaches to addressing opportunities and challenge the status quo to create value.
Simplicity
We have clarity, purpose, and the ability to focus on the right priorities. We continuously strive to remove unnecessary complexity to create user-friendly solutions and better experiences.
Trust
We are open, honest, transparent, and collaborative, balancing the need for results with being considerate of others and their feelings.
Accountability
We take ownership of behavior, decisions, and performance. We make well-thought-out decisions that lead to the right changes for the right reasons.
Respect
We always treat people with courtesy, politeness, kindness, and fairness. We continuously strive to create a diverse environment where every individual or group is included, respected, supported, and valued to engage and lead.
Employee health, safety & wellness.
The health and safety of our workforce is a top priority and through our programs and practices, we seek to maintain a culture in which employees and contractors keep each other safe on the job. In accordance with best practice, Avaya maintains an Environmental, Health and Safety Management System to manage the risks associated with our activities.
Investing in our people.
“At Avaya, we take the phrase ‘people first’ very seriously. We share a mindset here to create an environment where we feel valued, productive, and have the opportunity to learn and grow. As a team, we’re all about thriving, both inside and outside the workplace.”
—Kamilah Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer
Avaya sponsorships
Avaya is proud to sponsor individuals who exemplify “experiences” with their positive vibe and drive to live life to the fullest. Congratulations to Nathan Fa’avae and Sophie Hart, winners of the Yukon 1000, the world’s toughest paddle endurance race.
Employee awards
2024 Brandon Hall Group Award for Best Learning Tech Implementation
Avaya was awarded the Spring Program 2024 Gold Award for Best Learning Technology Implementation. The award recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development. By implementing a new AI-enabled, automated production method, Avaya increased the amount of localized video content.
2024 Brandon Hall Group Award for Best Use of Video for Learning
Avaya was awarded the Spring Program 2024 Silver Award for Best Use of Video for Learning. The award recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development. Avaya was awarded for increasing learner satisfaction by providing fully localized video content, which is rare in the industry.
2024 Brandon Hall Award for Excellence in the Best Hybrid Learning Program
The event featured a series of employee-led educational sessions centered around three core themes: Personal & Professional Development, Avaya Today & Tomorrow, and Balance & Wellness. The program seamlessly integrated on-site and remote learning, utilizing various delivery methods, including instructor-led sessions, virtual roundtables, and in-person engagement events. This award reflects our commitment to learning and development for all employees.
TrustRadius 2024 Tech Cares Award for Corporate Social Responsibility
TrustRadius selected Avaya as a winner of the 2024 Tech Cares Award. This award recognizes Avaya's outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) within the B2B tech industry.
What our associates say about Avaya?
Vinayak Lad
“Amazing people and the best of culture that builds trust amongst people working together. Avaya inspires innovation across all domains to care for its customers and employees.”
— Operations Manager, India
Caleb Finn
"Avaya’s diverse group of leaders has provided me with endless opportunities to grow as a professional and as an experience builder."
— Named Account Manager, United States
Lily Foo
“The Avaya culture embraces difference and diversity. The feeling that what you do is valued, recognized and appreciated is extremely encouraging and positive.”
— Regional Channel Leader, Singapore