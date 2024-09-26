Recognition and awards
Avaya receives recognition for innovation, service, and leadership from industry analysts and influencers, from our partners, and most importantly, from our customers. See some of our achievements below.
Avaya among winners named by Global Tech Awards in Government Technology Impact
October 2024
Avaya was among the winners named by Global Tech Awards in the category of Government Technology Impact for its entry: Avaya’s Solutions Helped Leon County, Florida, Set up a Contact Center Flexibly and Quickly During a Local State of Emergency. The awards celebrate exceptional individuals, companies, and projects that have demonstrated innovation and excellence across the tech industry.
Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2024
August 2024
Aragon featured Avaya as a leader in this report, highlighting Avaya's strengths in providing many deployment options, an extensive partner network and ecosystem, omnichannel capabilities, generative AI, real-time transcription, speech and text analytics, and the continuous expansion of AI offerings.
Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications & Collaboration, 2024
August 2024
Avaya remains in the Leader sector of this report, marking its continued leadership in the report's 7th edition. According to Aragon, leaders are defined as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand while also performing effectively against those strategies.
Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2024
August 2024
Avaya was awarded the Leader position due to its expansion of a large customer base, strong UC&C and intelligent contact center offerings, innovative AI-powered capabilities, robust cloud and multi-cloud strategies, and reinvigorated leadership and product refresh.
Constellation ShortList CCaaS, 2024
August 2024
This report highlights Avaya's leading role in integrating generative AI into CCaaS solutions, significantly enhancing customer, agent, and supervisor experiences with intuitive and intelligent tools. The recognition underscores Avaya's forward-thinking approach in leveraging AI to drive substantial improvements in customer experience, positioning it for continued leadership as AI-driven innovations shape the industry in 2024.
Constellation ShortList UCaaS, 2024
August 2024
This report acknowledges Avaya’s improved performance and enhanced quality and effectiveness of a customer’s experience due to its capacity to integrate communications and data across communications channels as one of the key elements of industry-leading UCaaS solutions.
SPARK Matrix for CCaaS, 2024 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
August 2024
Avaya is recognized as a leader and one of the Top five players in this report. Its key achievements highlighted in the report include Advanced AI integration, strategic acquisition of Edify, Robust Analytics and Reporting, and comprehensive omnichannel solutions through the Avaya Experience Platform, which supports seamless customer interactions across various channels.
TrustRadius 2024 Tech Cares Award for Corporate Social Responsibility.
TrustRadius selected Avaya as a winner of the 2024 Tech Cares Award. This award recognizes Avaya's outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) within the B2B tech industry.
TrustRadius 2024 Top Rated Award for Avaya UCaas, Avaya Experience Platform, and Avaya Aura.
Avaya UCaas, Avaya Experience Platform, and Avaya Aura received the 2024 TrustRadius Top Rated Award for providing excellent customer satisfaction, established credibility, and empowered buyers to make confident technology decisions. Winner are determined solely on reviews and customer sentiment.
Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Center, 2024
This report focuses on Generative AI to power virtual agents that transform the contact center. As digital labor continues to grow, the 15 major vendors in this report, including Avaya, are in the midst of some of the biggest changes since this market came to fruition 25 years ago.
TrustRadius 2023 Best of Awards for Avaya UCaaS.
Avaya UCaaS received the 2023 TrustRadius Best of Awards for Best Relationship and Best Value for Price. The winners are determined based on quantitative and qualitative customer feedback.
UC Today names Avaya CEO as UC Leader of the Year.
Avaya CEO Alan Masarek receives the top honor of UC Leader of the Year at UC Awards 2023, presented by UC Today. UC Today is the leading online publication for unified communications and collaboration technology.
Avaya wins award for AI in Intelligent Contact Center.
Avaya was recognized by The Norns Awards in the Research and Technology category for its outstanding contributions in advancing artificial intelligence communications technology in the contact center. Avaya has successfully delivered innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses across various industries. Its research efforts have paved the way for innovating communications platforms without disruption, enabling seamless integration between various channels and devices.
TrustRadius 2023 Top Rated Award for Avaya UCaaS.
Avaya UCaaS has received the 2023 Top-Rated badge on TrustRadius. This reward is based on verified user feedback, and helps distinguish solutions with excellent customer satisfaction scores.
2023 CRN Partner Program Guide.
CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Avaya a 5-Star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide, recognizing our Avaya Edge Partner Program for the 15th consecutive year.
NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for excellence in customer service.
Avaya received the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award from the Customer Relationship Management Institute for achieving excellence in customer service for Remote Maintenance and Field Service Support in 2022. This marks the 10th consecutive year Avaya Services has qualified for the this award with outstanding customer support satisfaction ScoreBoard Index ratings.
Aragon Research Globe for AI in Intelligent Contact Center, 2023.
This report analyzes major providers in the market on their Conversational AI capabilities and future trends. Conversational AI in the contact center is a must for any organization looking to live up to customers' new—and high—engagement expectations.
15th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards.
The 15th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award for Marketing recognizes the use of technology and applications that best exemplify leadership in marketing. This year, the award goes to Avaya for our Customer Storytelling Program.
Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Center, 2022.
For the fourth straight year, Avaya is named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers. Avaya Experience Platform uses automation and intelligence to drive a better experience for both customers and the employees who serve them.
TMC Cloud Computing Award for Avaya UCaaS, 2022.
Avaya UCaaS wins a 2022 TMC Cloud Computing Excellence Award. The award honors vendors that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to the market.
Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2022.
October 2022
Avaya remains a leader in the sixth edition of the Aragon Research Globe for UC&C, recognized for delivering complete UC&C and integration of UC and contact center through Avaya solutions.
The Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2022.
August 2022
Aragon Research Globe recognized Avaya as a Market Leader in Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2022, with video conferencing a key capability of Avaya Experience Platform.
UC Today 2022 Most Innovative Product of the Year.
Avaya Media Processing Core is the UC Today 2022 Most Innovative Product of the Year. This unparalleled solution moves media processing from devices to the cloud, giving companies the ability to easily build on existing assets, connect capabilities, and use the same technology for both employees and customers.
2022 People’s Choice Stevie Award for Avaya OneCloud.
Avaya was named a winner of a People’s Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Products for Avaya OneCloud in the 20th Annual American Business Awards.
TrustRadius 2022 Top Rated Award for Avaya CCaaS.
Avaya CCaaS has received the 2022 Top-Rated badge on TrustRadius. This reward is based on verified user feedback, and helps distinguish solutions with excellent customer satisfaction scores.
2022 Gold Stevie Award for Avaya OneCloud.
Avaya was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Emerging Technology category for Avaya OneCloud at the 20th Annual American Business Awards.
TMC 2022 Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award.
Global, integrated media company TMC named Avaya OneCloud UCaaS as a recipient of a 2022 Internet Telephony Product of the Year award. TMC said in the opinion of their judges and editorial team, Avaya UCaaS has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market.
TMC 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award.
Avaya CCaaS wins the 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award. The award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. It highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.
2022 CRN Partner Program Guide.
CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Avaya a 5-Star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide, recognizing our Avaya Edge Partner Program for the 14th consecutive year.
MetriStar Top Provider for Workforce Optimization Platform 2022.
March 2022
The Top Provider ranking recognizes technology providers whose customers achieved high business success and achieved above-average customer sentiment ratings. Avaya received such scores, and our customers have documented business success using our Workforce Optimization product.
Software Reviews Leader 2021 for CCaaS.
Peer Review Platform SoftwareReviews.com positioned Avaya OneCloud in the Emotional Footprint Champion Quadrant in the 2021 Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Category.
The Cloud Awards, 2021-2022.
Avaya is a winner for the Best Use of Telephony/Unified Communications in Cloud Computing. Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said, “Avaya is a worthier-than-ever winner of a Cloud Award, taking cloud technologies to new heights. It was a real pleasure to see them come top in their category and shows how much they impressed the panel with their market-leading innovations.”
Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Award 2022.
Frost & Sullivan presents Avaya with the 2022 North American Government Communications, Collaboration and Customer Experience Solutions Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Avaya is noted to excel in many of the criteria in delivering compelling communications, collaboration and customer experience (CX) solutions to government organizations.
Aragon Research Globe for Team Collaboration, 2022.
With leadership in four Aragon Globe reports—Unified Communications and Collaboration, Video Conferencing, Intelligent Contact Center, and now Team Collaboration—Avaya is a rare vendor that provides both customers and employees a true Total Experience.
Ventana Research names Avaya a leader in customer experience.
The 2022 Ventana Research for Agent Management Value Index assessment recognizes Avaya’s commitment and dedication to driving better experiences for both customers and employees.