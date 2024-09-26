Avaya Learning Services

Learn to fully leverage your Avaya solution and its capabilities

A wealth of knowledge

In-depth training helps you gain a full understanding of your Avaya solution and its capabilities. Train online or in person—even earn a credential in your specialized area. It's all about getting the most out of your Avaya investment.

All the resources you need

Learn the capabilities of your Avaya products and solutions at your team’s pace and convenience. We host a full online learning center with best-in-industry classes.

Training that works for you

Choose the training that’s best for your needs: virtual sessions, in-person workshops, at-your-own-pace online courses, or customized sessions.

Avaya credentials

Recognized worldwide, an Avaya credential represents skill attainment and expertise. The associated Digital Badge helps you share your achievements with your social network.

Avaya training & certification

Avaya learning center

Our online course portal and information on the Avaya Professional Credential Program.

Course catalog

Options for your role, industry, solution, or current skill level. Classes for end users, administrators, developers, designers, and more.

Avaya credential program

Earn the competency skills essential for administrators or developers who are managing Avaya solutions or applications.

Learning paths

Progress through a multi-course curriculum plan to grow your proficiency and knowledge.

Complimentary customer training

Learn about complimentary training available.

Resources

Fact Sheet

Avaya learning: Training and education services

Learn the capabilities of your products and solutions through practical knowledge from the experts, with best-in-industry training.

Fact Sheet

Avaya credential program overview

Our Credential Program is designed to help you stand out, stay current, and excel your career.

