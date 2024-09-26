All-in-one cloud communications
With simplicity, ease of use, and a wide range of customizable options, Avaya Cloud Office empowers organizations of any size to enhance their employee experiences, leading to improved customer experiences.
Streamlined internal communication
Help teams collaborate effortlessly. Employees can communicate effectively, no matter where they are by seamlessly transitioning among communication channels—including calls, messaging, and meetings—all from a single platform.
Simplified administration
Automatic maintenance provides businesses with updates and upgrades without any manual intervention, ensuring your communication platforms stays current, eliminating the risk of disruptions while serving your customers. Our hands-off, worry-free solution makes administration a breeze for your business.
Tailored cloud migration
Provide your business a path to cloud communication with familiar Avaya telephony features and devices. Avaya Cloud Office is uniquely positioned to provide Avaya customers limited business disruption and modern cloud features at the same time.
To mitigate operational siloes for its 5,000 staff and volunteers, The Y introduced the all-in-one communication solution Avaya Cloud Office.Read the customer story
YMCA Victoria is an NFP organisation that delivers programs and services at more than 150 locations across Victoria, including skate parks through action sports, camps, children's programs (including early learning centres, before and after school programs and school holiday programs), recreation (including fitness and aquatic facilities), Virtual Y (fitness videos, nutritious recipes) and youth services.
Core Values of Kettering Buccleuch Academy are Driving Innovation in the CloudRead the customer story
We have a relentless focus on high standards by having high expectations and not accepting any excuses. We aim to create a positive learning environment where the street stops at the gate and where we help every student to succeed.
See how Avaya helped fintech firm, InspereX, phased out its on-premises phone system with a flexible, mobile-first UCaaS solution that eliminates risk of hardware and carrier failure with less management and maintenance costs.Read the customer story
InspereX, the new brand, encompasses the firms’ legacy and key values. The "In" of InspereX symbolizes the in-depth fixed income expertise of Incapital, while the "X" defines the market-changing innovation capabilities of 280 CapMarkets and the power of BondNav®️’s technology to transform fixed income market experiences and outcomes. The "spere" reference in the name – from the Latin word "spera" for "trust" – signifies the critical importance of earning client trust and confidence and will serve as a core component to the InspereX philosophy, just as it has for the predecessor firms.
Infographic
From digital imperative to strategic enabler of experiential collaboration
UC&C platforms have evolved from enabling virtual meetings to AI-powered experiential platforms.
Blog
Easily add seamless cloud calling to Microsoft Teams with Avaya Cloud Office
Learn how the Avaya Cloud Office + Teams integration works.
Delgado Community College stays linked and prepared with Avaya Cloud Office
The all-in-one UC platform enhances communication, fosters collaboration, and strengthens the close-knit Delgado family, ensuring...
Seeds of success—Cultivating innovation and growth with Avaya Cloud Office
With 31 U.S. locations and global distribution, Seneca Foods has a consistent, reliable, and inclusive communications solution,...
Wesco launches Avaya Cloud Office, connecting its global workforce and customers
The global supply solutions leader chose Avaya Cloud Office for their worldwide workforce, rolling it out to thousands of users with...
