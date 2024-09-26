All-in-one cloud communications

A cloud phone system and collaboration tool
that lets you simplify the way you work.

Avaya Cloud Office redefines how your business communicates.

With simplicity, ease of use, and a wide range of customizable options, Avaya Cloud Office empowers organizations of any size to enhance their employee experiences, leading to improved customer experiences.

Streamlined internal communication

Help teams collaborate effortlessly. Employees can communicate effectively, no matter where they are by seamlessly transitioning among communication channels—including calls, messaging, and meetings—all from a single platform.

Simplified administration

Automatic maintenance provides businesses with updates and upgrades without any manual intervention, ensuring your communication platforms stays current, eliminating the risk of disruptions while serving your customers. Our hands-off, worry-free solution makes administration a breeze for your business.

Tailored cloud migration

Provide your business a path to cloud communication with familiar Avaya telephony features and devices. Avaya Cloud Office is uniquely positioned to provide Avaya customers limited business disruption and modern cloud features at the same time.

Call, meet, message, and more:

Simplify with a virtual office app

Collaborate with teams and customers

Use any device, from any location

Add unified communications to your toolset

What is Avaya Cloud Office?

It’s a versatile, unified communications solution using the power of cloud.

Find the right price.

Compare pricing packages and find the best fit for your business.

Collaborate your way.

See all the ways you can use this app for easier collaboration.

See what’s possible with cloud communications.

1 YMCA Victoria increases access to community services with move to Avaya Cloud Office

To mitigate operational siloes for its 5,000 staff and volunteers, The Y introduced the all-in-one communication solution Avaya Cloud Office.

About

YMCA Victoria is an NFP organisation that delivers programs and services at more than 150 locations across Victoria, including skate parks through action sports, camps, children's programs (including early learning centres, before and after school programs and school holiday programs), recreation (including fitness and aquatic facilities), Virtual Y (fitness videos, nutritious recipes) and youth services.

2 Core values of Kettering Buccleuch Academy are driving innovation in the cloud

Core values of Kettering Buccleuch Academy are driving innovation in the cloud

About

We have a relentless focus on high standards by having high expectations and not accepting any excuses. We aim to create a positive learning environment where the street stops at the gate and where we help every student to succeed.

3 InspereX improves communications costs, flexibility, and risk with Avaya Cloud Office

See how Avaya helped fintech firm, InspereX, phased out its on-premises phone system with a flexible, mobile-first UCaaS solution that eliminates risk of hardware and carrier failure with less management and maintenance costs.

About

InspereX, the new brand, encompasses the firms’ legacy and key values. The "In" of InspereX symbolizes the in-depth fixed income expertise of Incapital, while the "X" defines the market-changing innovation capabilities of 280 CapMarkets and the power of BondNav®️’s technology to transform fixed income market experiences and outcomes. The "spere" reference in the name – from the Latin word "spera" for "trust" – signifies the critical importance of earning client trust and confidence and will serve as a core component to the InspereX philosophy, just as it has for the predecessor firms.

What customers are saying:

Check out Avaya Cloud Office ratings from independent review site Trustradius.

Deliver great customer experiences.

It’s seamless to integrate Avaya Cloud Office with our contact center solution AVP Public. Combine simplified collaboration with superior customer service so you can deliver an effortless journey for all.
 

Why integrate?

Resources

Infographic

From digital imperative to strategic enabler of experiential collaboration

UC&C platforms have evolved from enabling virtual meetings to AI-powered experiential platforms.

Blog

Easily add seamless cloud calling to Microsoft Teams with Avaya Cloud Office

Learn how the Avaya Cloud Office + Teams integration works.

Delgado Community College stays linked and prepared with Avaya Cloud Office

The all-in-one UC platform enhances communication, fosters collaboration, and strengthens the close-knit Delgado family, ensuring...

Seeds of success—Cultivating innovation and growth with Avaya Cloud Office

With 31 U.S. locations and global distribution, Seneca Foods has a consistent, reliable, and inclusive communications solution,...

Wesco launches Avaya Cloud Office, connecting its global workforce and customers

The global supply solutions leader chose Avaya Cloud Office for their worldwide workforce, rolling it out to thousands of users with...

Say hello to effortless productivity

Watch how Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral helps a team keep things moving and managed. Great for every day, but this app really...

ACO Demo Videos

See how seamless and intuitive communications work.

