About

InspereX, the new brand, encompasses the firms’ legacy and key values. The "In" of InspereX symbolizes the in-depth fixed income expertise of Incapital, while the "X" defines the market-changing innovation capabilities of 280 CapMarkets and the power of BondNav®️’s technology to transform fixed income market experiences and outcomes. The "spere" reference in the name – from the Latin word "spera" for "trust" – signifies the critical importance of earning client trust and confidence and will serve as a core component to the InspereX philosophy, just as it has for the predecessor firms.