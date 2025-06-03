Choose the right price for your business

Monthly

Annually (Save up to 20%)

Core

$ 20
$ 25

user/month

  • Business phone or toll-free numbers
  • Inbound caller ID name
  • Unlimited calls within US/CA
  • Business SMS
  • Voicemail transcription
  • Team messaging
  • Document sharing
  • 24x7 support
  • Business phone numbers in over 100 countries
  • Single sign-on
  • Unlimited audio conferencing
  • Video meetings with up to 100 participants
  • Up to 24 hour meeting duration
  • AI Video meeting summaries, transcripts, and highlights
  • Quality-of-service reports
  • Popular integrations including 365, G Suite, Slack and more
Advanced

$ 25
$ 30

user/month

Everything in Core PLUS

  • Automatic call recording
  • Multi-site admin and management
  • Unlimited Internet Fax
  • Up to 8 digit extensions with site codes
  • Hot Desking
  • Advanced call handling including Whisper, Barge and more 
  • Video meetings with up to 200 participants
  • Real-time Analytics
  • Popular CRM integrations with Salesforce, Zendesk and more
  • Industry-specific integrations with Canvas, Smarsh, and more
  • Developer System and Custom Integrations
Ultra

$ 35
$ 40

user/month

Everything in Advanced PLUS

  • Device status reports
  • Device status alerts
  • Unlimited storage
Compare plans

Core

Product features

Business phone toll-free numbers

i

One business phone number included for calling, team messaging and video meetings access.

Toll-free minutes

i

Toll-free minutes are per account regardless of number of lines.

1000
2500
10000
Inbound caller ID name

i

Displays the name of the incoming caller, so that you know who is calling before answering the call.

Unlimited calls within US/CA

i

Unlimited calling/phone calls within the US and CA. Plus, choose from affordable and convenient international calling plans that fit your business. Terms and conditions may apply.

Business SMS

i

Use your business phone number to send one-to-one or group SMS / MMS.

25/user/mo
100/user/mo
200/user/mo

Easy add-ons

Additional local, toll-free, or
vanity numbers

From $4.99/user per month

$4.99

Per user/Month

Additional international numbers

Starting at $5.99/user per month

$5.99

Per user/Month

Additional international
toll-free numbers

$14.99/month, $25 one-time fee

$14.99

Per month

Avaya Cloud Office Rooms

$49 per room/month or $468 annually

$49.00

Per room/Month

