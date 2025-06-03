Avaya Cloud Office Features
Discover collaboration in one click.
Features overview
Collaborate in team message rooms that include file sharing, task tracking, and more. Expect enterprise-grade call quality and telephony capabilities from any device. Leverage the Avaya Cloud Office AI Assistant for after-call action items and polished message writing.
Join virtual meetings with hundreds of participants from anywhere. After a meeting, review AI-powered, sharable meeting summaries and highlights that eliminate the need for manual meeting minutes.
Track performance with easy-to-use, built-in reporting tools or create your own custom dashboards.
Work with the tools you already use. We support 300+ integrations, including Salesforce, Office 365, G Suite, and more.
Need to go global?
Extend the same communications capabilities across more than 40 countries worldwide.
Better calling in Microsoft Teams
Seamlessly add Avaya Cloud Office’s reliable and powerful cloud-based calling to your Microsoft Teams.
Frequently asked questions
What is Avaya Cloud Office?
Avaya Cloud Office is a cloud-based communications system with enterprise grade voice, video, IM/messaging, meetings, conferencing and collaboration. With Avaya Cloud Office you can easily connect all your workers, whether in the office, mobile, or remote to a single system regardless of their location.
Where is Avaya Cloud Office available?
Avaya Cloud Office is available in 15 billing countries:
- North America: USA, Canada
- Europe: UK, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Switzerland
- Asia Pacific: Australia, Singapore
Subscribe to Avaya Cloud Office in one of the above billing countries and you can extend your global reach to over 40 countries with the Global Office feature. Get the same great all-in-one calling, meeting, and messaging solution, all on a single global bill, in your billing country currency. Plus, you can establish virtual numbers, either local or toll-free, for incoming calls in over 100 countries.
What are the benefits of Avaya Cloud Office?
One solution for all your communications needs: No onsite PBX hardware to install or maintain—you use it, we manage it for you. Connect your office, remote, and mobile workers to a single system. Never miss a call. And, collaborate from anywhere on any device.
Are all my calls secure with Avaya Cloud Office?
Yes. Avaya Cloud Office uses encryption to safeguard your day-to-day business communication to ensure secure voice between endpoints on the network, including desk phones, conference phones, and the Avaya Cloud Office mobile app and desktop app. Other security features include number masking and STIR/SHAKEN standards to mitigate RoboCalls.
What AI capabilities come with Avaya Cloud Office?
Avaya Cloud Office includes AI capabilities to assist you with everyday tasks on every channel:
- Voice: AI Assistant will transcribe your voice calls and glean out key action items and decisions made from the conversation.
- Meetings: Review meeting summaries, highlights, transcripts, and closed captions for every video meeting you record.
- Messaging: Use AI Assistant to polish your messages, summarize threads, and translate messages into six languages.
These capabilities are currently only available in the U.S. Review the pricing page for more AI capability details.
What features are included with Avaya Cloud Office?
Avaya Cloud Office delivers a rich set of features for everyday internal or external business communications. View the features available by package tier on the Pricing page.
What Avaya desk phones are compatible with Avaya Cloud Office?
The Avaya J100 Series IP Phones (J139, J159, J179, J189, and J100 Expansion Module) and the Avaya Conference Phone B199 are supported.
Does Avaya Cloud Office work on mobile devices?
Yes. All Avaya Cloud Office customers can use the mobile app at no additional cost. The app provides access to your entire Avaya Cloud Office communication solution. The app is downloadable from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
How long does Avaya Cloud Office take to activate?
Your account and phone number are activated immediately, and your phones will arrive in 5-7 business days, depending on the shipping method.
What types of reports can be generated?
Avaya Cloud Office gives you the ability to create reports with historical call data, such as inbound and outbound call volume, total number of calls, information about missed/answered calls, average calls per day/per user, times, and more.
What training is available?
These courses are available for Avaya Cloud Office Customer Administrators:
64010W – Introducing Avaya Cloud Office Service Web (30 mins)
64020W – Administering Avaya Cloud Office (60-90 mins)