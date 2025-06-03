Avaya Cloud Office is available in 15 billing countries:

North America: USA, Canada

Europe: UK, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Switzerland

Asia Pacific: Australia, Singapore

Subscribe to Avaya Cloud Office in one of the above billing countries and you can extend your global reach to over 40 countries with the Global Office feature. Get the same great all-in-one calling, meeting, and messaging solution, all on a single global bill, in your billing country currency. Plus, you can establish virtual numbers, either local or toll-free, for incoming calls in over 100 countries.