Avaya Cloud Office for Microsoft Teams
Our market-leading cloud business phone is the perfect fit for your Teams app.
An easy integration that elevates your calling experience.
Enjoy Avaya’s highly reliable telephony, advanced calling features, and market-leading analytics—all available inside Microsoft Teams
Reliable calling
Avaya Cloud Office has less than six minutes of downtime annually—and it works even when Teams is down.
Advanced capabilities
Get power-user tools like heads-up display, call queue management, and whisper, monitor, and barge.
One number does it all
Call, fax, and send SMS all from one number, accessible within Teams.
Global reach
Connect global offices and distributed teams with coverage in 40+ countries.
Security
Enterprise-level security and compliance keep data protected.
Crystal clear sound
High-quality calls for a better user experience.
Advanced analytics
Robust and shareable analytics, no PowerBI needed, no extra cost.
Even more integrations
Embed Avaya Cloud Office into over 200 other business applications.