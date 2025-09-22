Avaya Cloud Office for Microsoft Teams

Our market-leading cloud business phone is the perfect fit for your Teams app.

Learn more

An easy integration that elevates your calling experience

Enjoy Avaya’s highly reliable telephony, advanced calling features, and market-leading analytics—all available inside Microsoft Teams.

Reliable calling

Avaya Cloud Office has less than six minutes of downtime annually—and it works even when Teams is down.

Advanced capabilities

Get power-user tools like heads-up display, call queue management, and whisper, monitor, and barge.

One number does it all

Call, fax, and send SMS all from one number, accessible within Teams.

Global reach

Connect global offices and distributed teams with coverage in 40+ countries.

Security

Enterprise-level security and compliance keep data protected.

Crystal clear sound

High-quality calls for a better user experience.

Advanced analytics

Robust and shareable analytics, no PowerBI needed, no extra cost.

Even more integrations

Embed Avaya Cloud Office into over 200 other business applications.

Integrate your way

Embedded Dialer

For Microsoft 365 E1 and E3

Add Avaya Cloud Office cloud PBX capabilities—no Teams phone license required.

Direct Routing

For Microsoft 365 E5

Avaya Cloud Office works behind the scenes to bring enterprise-grade native calling to Teams.

Show more Show less