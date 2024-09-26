Expand easily with Global Office

Use robust cloud PBX calling capabilities across 40+ countries. You can also tap into cost-efficient regional and international calling plans, all consolidated into a single bill in local currency.

Broad coverage

Support a distributed workforce or customer base across multiple countries.

Gateway solutions

Get the same great experience from any location.

Local numbers

Receive calls from any location, or call from a local outbound number

View options by country:

Calling capabilities

Local numbers

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China (Gateway)

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Philippines (Gateway)

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan (Global Office Premium)

United Kingdom

United States

Algeria

Angola

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Benin

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei Darussalam

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guiana

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Monaco

Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Reunion

Romania

Russia

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Tunisia

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United Arab Emirates

United States

Uruguay

Venezuela

Vietnam

Meet any business need.

  • Connected remote employees from any location
  • One bill across branch offices, warehouses, factories
  • Reservations, support, or help desk via familiar, cost-effective local numbers
  • Call routing by layering international numbers onto auto-attendants
  • Country-specific Caller ID capabilities
  • Natively integrated global calling plan for sales

Multiple languages

Customize with specific user/account languages and local regional formats. Set up multi-lingual IVRs and voice greetings. 

International calling plans

  • Add credits to your account and pay as you go. Unused credits designated for outbound calling roll over to the next month until they expire after one year. 

 

  • Find discounted international bundles of minutes that meet your calling needs. (For example, get $1,250 calling credits for $1,000/month.) 

One invoice, one currency

Reduce complexity across multiple service providers at headquarter locations. 

