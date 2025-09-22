Expand easily with Global Office
Use robust cloud PBX calling capabilities across 40+ countries. You can also tap into cost-efficient regional and international calling plans, all consolidated into a single bill in local currency.
Broad coverage
Support a distributed workforce or customer base across multiple countries.
Gateway solutions
Get the same great experience from any location.
Local numbers
Receive calls from any location, or call from a local outbound number
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brazil
Canada
Chile
China (Gateway)
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Mexico
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Peru
Philippines (Gateway)
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Romania
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan (Global Office Premium)
United Kingdom
United States
Meet any business need
- Connected remote employees from any location
- One bill across branch offices, warehouses, factories
- Reservations, support, or help desk via familiar, cost-effective local numbers
- Call routing by layering international numbers onto auto-attendants
- Country-specific Caller ID capabilities
- Natively integrated global calling plan for sales
Multiple languages
Customize with specific user/account languages and local regional formats. Set up multi-lingual IVRs and voice greetings.
International calling plans
- Add credits to your account and pay as you go. Unused credits designated for outbound calling roll over to the next month until they expire after one year.
- Find discounted international bundles of minutes that meet your calling needs. (For example, get $1,250 calling credits for $1,000/month.)
One invoice, one currency
Reduce complexity across multiple service providers at headquarter locations.