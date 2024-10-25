Designed for collaborating before, during, and after the meeting.
Meetings end, but teamwork must continue. Avaya Spaces connects you with all your people and tools—all in one place, as long as you need. Meet, call, chat, share files, manage tasks. All wrapped in real-time notifications.
Keeps the conversation going
Chat about project details in or out of the meeting. Avaya Spaces saves everything, so you don’t have to remember it all. Need to talk live? One click starts a call or one-to-one video.
Security is in our DNA
Not only are we HIPAA and GDPR compliant, Avaya Spaces has over 30 security features—including unique private spaces that keep you from getting video-bombed.
Plays well with others
Integrates with Google, Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, Salesforce, Slack, and more. Plus, APIs ready to build any workflow.
AI sets the scene
Meet, teach, sell, and create like a pro: Replace your background with cool imagery. Eliminate noise from neighbors. These great AI features work on any device, new or old.
Get unlimited rich calling
Instantly go from chat to a voice or video call with one click. Avaya Spaces Calling is backed by the proven reliability of our infrastructure.
Ready for the biggest meetings
Invite up to 1,000 people. Use the 61-participant HD concert view to bring your session to the next stage of face-to-face.
Avaya moves up in Omdia 2022-23 Collaborative Meeting Report
For hybrid work, companies need innovative collaboration that works everywhere. With Avaya Spaces, Omdia finds that Avaya is a strong challenger in the Collaborative Meeting Space. See how Avaya stacks up—and note our highest ranking for user experience.
Create ingenious apps for your business.
With Avaya Communications APIs, which we used to build Avaya Spaces, you can combine collaboration components and integrate them with third-party solutions to compose unique, seamless workflows and vertical apps. Include AI, chatbots, IoT and more. The possibilities are limitless.
Add calling capabilities from Avaya Spaces.
Exclusively for Avaya customers, extend your on-premises calling to the Avaya Spaces cloud-based browser experience. AI-enhanced meetings and simpler, integrated voice and video complement your existing engagement and productivity features, all in a browser.
Compose something greater—Avaya Spaces plays well with your apps.
With Avaya Spaces, compose a solution just for you by adding our capabilities (like video or chat) and features (like noise removal) to the apps and workflows you use every day.
Toolwire, a distance learning platform designer, married learning resources with Avaya Spaces to put virtual classrooms, recordings, handouts, and student Q&A all in one place, greatly improving instructor and student effectiveness.
This HR consultancy company so successfully shifts in-person training to an online experience that as the pandemic wanes, a hybrid approach is the norm.Read the customer story
This essential service provider implements pandemic-required work-from-home solutions that are now becoming a permanent strategy for remote work.Read the customer story
The challenges of shifting to a remote learning model are clear, with teachers at some schools across the U.S. reporting that fewer than half of their students are participating in online learning.Read the customer story
Podcast
Transitioning to the new world of hybrid work
In this episode of "The Experience" podcast, Avaya's Karen Hardy and Zeus Kerravala of ZK Research discuss how hybrid work...
White Paper
Hybrid Cloud - The New Playbook for Unified Communications
Aragon describes how public cloud integrated with on-premise offers effective meetings and team collaboration.
Video
Taking high school virtual during the pandemic
Avaya Spaces helps Charter College International High School create a thriving online classroom.