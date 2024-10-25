Avaya Spaces

Designed for collaborating before, during, and after the meeting.

Meetings end, but teamwork must continue. Avaya Spaces connects you with all your people and tools—all in one place, as long as you need. Meet, call, chat, share files, manage tasks. All wrapped in real-time notifications.

Keeps the conversation going

Chat about project details in or out of the meeting. Avaya Spaces saves everything, so you don’t have to remember it all. Need to talk live? One click starts a call or one-to-one video.

Security is in our DNA

Not only are we HIPAA and GDPR compliant, Avaya Spaces has over 30 security features—including unique private spaces that keep you from getting video-bombed.

Plays well with others

Integrates with Google, Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, Salesforce, Slack, and more. Plus, APIs ready to build any workflow.

AI sets the scene

Meet, teach, sell, and create like a pro: Replace your background with cool imagery. Eliminate noise from neighbors. These great AI features work on any device, new or old.

Get unlimited rich calling

Instantly go from chat to a voice or video call with one click. Avaya Spaces Calling is backed by the proven reliability of our infrastructure.

Ready for the biggest meetings

Invite up to 1,000 people. Use the 61-participant HD concert view to bring your session to the next stage of face-to-face.

Avaya Spaces overview:

Connect

Make a call or start a video conference with just one click.

Watch an immersive presentation powered by AI.

Chat and share

Share your thoughts—or a file—with a teammate or a group.

Manage

See your project spaces, messages, and tasks at a glance.

Work in a whole new way.

Avaya moves up in Omdia 2022-23 Collaborative Meeting Report

For hybrid work, companies need innovative collaboration that works everywhere. With Avaya Spaces, Omdia finds that Avaya is a strong challenger in the Collaborative Meeting Space. See how Avaya stacks up—and note our highest ranking for user experience.

Create ingenious apps for your business.

With Avaya Communications APIs, which we used to build Avaya Spaces, you can combine collaboration components and integrate them with third-party solutions to compose unique, seamless workflows and vertical apps. Include AI, chatbots, IoT and more. The possibilities are limitless.

Add calling capabilities from Avaya Spaces.

Exclusively for Avaya customers, extend your on-premises calling to the Avaya Spaces cloud-based browser experience. AI-enhanced meetings and simpler, integrated voice and video complement your existing engagement and productivity features, all in a browser.

Compose something greater—Avaya Spaces plays well with your apps.

With Avaya Spaces, compose a solution just for you by adding our capabilities (like video or chat) and features (like noise removal) to the apps and workflows you use every day.

Toolwire, a distance learning platform designer, married learning resources with Avaya Spaces to put virtual classrooms, recordings, handouts, and student Q&A all in one place, greatly improving instructor and student effectiveness.

1 Avaya Spaces helps HR training entrepreneur level up in a new reality

This HR consultancy company so successfully shifts in-person training to an online experience that as the pandemic wanes, a hybrid approach is the norm.

2 QRM increases new hires by 50, enabled by Avaya solutions

This essential service provider implements pandemic-required work-from-home solutions that are now becoming a permanent strategy for remote work.

3 St. John’s Lutheran School maintains 100% enrollment using Avaya Spaces

The challenges of shifting to a remote learning model are clear, with teachers at some schools across the U.S. reporting that fewer than half of their students are participating in online learning.

Podcast

Transitioning to the new world of hybrid work

In this episode of "The Experience" podcast, Avaya's Karen Hardy and Zeus Kerravala of ZK Research discuss how hybrid work...

White Paper

Hybrid Cloud - The New Playbook for Unified Communications

Aragon describes how public cloud integrated with on-premise offers effective meetings and team collaboration.

Video

Taking high school virtual during the pandemic

Avaya Spaces helps Charter College International High School create a thriving online classroom.

Fact Sheet

Avaya Spaces fact sheet

Our cloud-based, team collaboration tool brings all of your communication into one place. Easy to use, easy to track.

Download Avaya Spaces for your mobile device.

