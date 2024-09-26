Become an Avaya sales agent.

Bring our customizable cloud phone system to your customers
Partner with Avaya to update your portfolio
Start selling your best cloud solutions ever.
Our team of Avaya Sales Agents are empowered experts on communications in the cloud, offering companies a smooth transition, great features, and flexible services and timelines—all backed by Avaya. We give our partners complete support: great financial incentives, product training, access to SMEs, and help in identifying opportunities and polishing presentations.
Why join:
Growth rewards and incentives
Our Avaya Sales Agent program delivers the cloud solutions your customers want and the financial awards you want.
Education and certification
Gain new competencies with our sales enablement programs and product certification for Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral.
Cloud migration tools
We make it easy to plan migrations from legacy Avaya to new cloud solutions. Our Avaya Cloud Office self-service portal lets you quote, order, and manage it all.
High-touch support
Extend our white-glove service to your customers. We deploy, support, and manage complex environments that include UC, contact centers, hybrid cloud, on-premises, and legacy solutions.
Avaya-branded devices
The Avaya brand is globally known and recognized for delivering the highest quality in desktop and conferencing devices. Our devices are built with a dedicated configuration template for each partner.
Constant innovation
Avaya’s commitment to innovation means your customers start with the same features they know today but can also add more features from Avaya—now and into the future.
Your Avaya cloud solutions.
Business runs on communication: across teams, top down, in the office, in traffic, in a hurry. Help your customers make it look easy. As an Avaya Sales Agent, you’ll sell our all-in-one cloud phone system that lets teams anywhere call, meet, message, and more for seamless collaboration.
Deliver effortless customer experiences with Avaya Experience Platform.
Every business is all about customers—care, service, experience—and there’s nothing more crucial than a contact center. Avaya Sales Agents have the solutions that make customer connections easy: ready on voice and digital channels, smooth self-service, and seamless journeys.