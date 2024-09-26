We're delighted you're here

At Avaya, our mission is to help organizations—including our own—create unmatched experiences. We strive to ensure that every single member of our team can thrive and grow in a supportive environment. One where uniqueness is valued, potential is nurtured, and contributions are recognized.

Find your next job at Avaya
Avaya employees

The Avaya experience.

We champion an open, fair, and supportive environment where our employees can thrive both professionally and personally. We work hard, give back, take care of our customers, and promote high levels of employee engagement and well-being. Whether you're starting your career or making a bold next move, Avaya may be your perfect match.

Our cultural principles drive the way we work.

Inclusion

Innovation

We consistently seek out alternative approaches to addressing opportunities and challenge the status quo to create value.

Simplicity

Simplicity

We have clarity, purpose, and the ability to focus on the right priorities. We continuously strive to remove unnecessary complexity to create user-friendly solutions and better experiences.

Trust

Trust

We are open, honest, transparent, and collaborative, balancing the need for results with being considerate of others and their feelings.

Accountability

Accountability

We take ownership of behavior, decisions, and performance. We make well-thought-out decisions that lead to the right changes for the right reasons.

Respect

Respect

We always treat people with courtesy, politeness, kindness, and fairness. We continuously strive to create a diverse environment where every individual or group is included, respected, supported, and valued to engage and lead.

Show more Show less

Are you a recent graduate?

Does a career in engineering innovation or selling the latest technology ignite your passion? The Avaya Academy is an elite starter program focused on building your Sales and Engineering skills. The Academy includes an immersive training experience accompanied by collaborative learning, leadership exposure, and hands-on training to strengthen your skill set.

Learn more

Fostering a work-life balance:

Well-being

In many countries, we provide comprehensive health insurance plans that include medical, dental and vision for you and your family. We also provide wellness and employee assistance programs.

Recharge and refuel

We work in a dynamic environment and we recognize the need for you to take a break and recharge. We encourage employees to use our generous time-off policy on a regular basis.

Continuous learning

Grow your skills with access to on-demand platforms and enhance your diversity lens by participating in a program that fully funds you for a cultural immersion in another country.

Growth and development

A feedback loop is important as you grow in your role and career. We schedule frequent check-ins with you and your leaders to help you identify your path to success.

Giving back

We recognize Avayans for their time and effort spent impacting causes within their communities. And we host an annual, company-wide Month of Giving.

Our hiring process: From your job search to onboarding at Avaya.

Our hiring process: From your job search to onboarding at Avaya.

Where's your expertise fit?

Sales

Sales

Work on the front line with customers, defining solutions and driving business outcomes.

Explore sales opportunities
Engineering

Engineering

Push technological boundaries to fuel our innovative portfolio.

Explore engineering opportunities
IT

IT

Enable our technology to deliver the most efficient software and services.

Explore IT opportunities
Services

Services

Help our customers be successful in deploying and managing innovative experiences.

Explore services opportunities
Marketing

Marketing

Build our brand to increase awareness of Avaya and what we offer.

Explore marketing opportunities
Finance

Finance

Analyze new opportunities for Avaya and ensure fiscal responsibility.

Explore finance opportunities
Human Resources

Human resources

Drive our people-first vision and practices throughout the organization.

Explore human resources opportunities
Other

Other

Look for other opportunities that best fit your skill set.

Explore other opportunities
Show more Show less