We're delighted you're here
At Avaya, our mission is to help organizations—including our own—create unmatched experiences. We strive to ensure that every single member of our team can thrive and grow in a supportive environment. One where uniqueness is valued, potential is nurtured, and contributions are recognized.
The Avaya experience.
We champion an open, fair, and supportive environment where our employees can thrive both professionally and personally. We work hard, give back, take care of our customers, and promote high levels of employee engagement and well-being. Whether you're starting your career or making a bold next move, Avaya may be your perfect match.
Our cultural principles drive the way we work.
Innovation
We consistently seek out alternative approaches to addressing opportunities and challenge the status quo to create value.
Simplicity
We have clarity, purpose, and the ability to focus on the right priorities. We continuously strive to remove unnecessary complexity to create user-friendly solutions and better experiences.
Trust
We are open, honest, transparent, and collaborative, balancing the need for results with being considerate of others and their feelings.
Accountability
We take ownership of behavior, decisions, and performance. We make well-thought-out decisions that lead to the right changes for the right reasons.
Respect
We always treat people with courtesy, politeness, kindness, and fairness. We continuously strive to create a diverse environment where every individual or group is included, respected, supported, and valued to engage and lead.
Are you a recent graduate?
Does a career in engineering innovation or selling the latest technology ignite your passion? The Avaya Academy is an elite starter program focused on building your Sales and Engineering skills. The Academy includes an immersive training experience accompanied by collaborative learning, leadership exposure, and hands-on training to strengthen your skill set.
Fostering a work-life balance:
Well-being
In many countries, we provide comprehensive health insurance plans that include medical, dental and vision for you and your family. We also provide wellness and employee assistance programs.
Recharge and refuel
We work in a dynamic environment and we recognize the need for you to take a break and recharge. We encourage employees to use our generous time-off policy on a regular basis.
Continuous learning
Grow your skills with access to on-demand platforms and enhance your diversity lens by participating in a program that fully funds you for a cultural immersion in another country.
Growth and development
A feedback loop is important as you grow in your role and career. We schedule frequent check-ins with you and your leaders to help you identify your path to success.
Giving back
We recognize Avayans for their time and effort spent impacting causes within their communities. And we host an annual, company-wide Month of Giving.
Our hiring process: From your job search to onboarding at Avaya.
Where's your expertise fit?
Sales
Work on the front line with customers, defining solutions and driving business outcomes.
Engineering
Push technological boundaries to fuel our innovative portfolio.
IT
Enable our technology to deliver the most efficient software and services.
Services
Help our customers be successful in deploying and managing innovative experiences.
Marketing
Build our brand to increase awareness of Avaya and what we offer.
Finance
Analyze new opportunities for Avaya and ensure fiscal responsibility.
Human resources
Drive our people-first vision and practices throughout the organization.
Other
Look for other opportunities that best fit your skill set.