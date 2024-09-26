Texas Department of Information Resources

Law Enforcement, Surveillance and Security Monitoring, Emergency Preparedness, Disaster Recovery Technology Products and Services

Products and Services Offered

How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders

Authorized Resellers

The State of Texas has a robust Cooperative Contracting Program that allows eligible customers to buy IT products and services at aggressive discounts without the need for a lengthy procurement process. Please see the Texas DIR Cooperative Contracts page for additional information.

Avaya LLC

www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960 

Contact: Klara Reilly
(703) 390-8252
kbreilly@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

 

Contract # DIR-CPO-4644

Contract Term 8/19/2025
(optional extension to 8/19/2026)

Warranty and Return Information

Avaya End User Warranty Policy

Avaya Global Warranty Policy Clarification

Avaya Global Return Policy

This contract offers law enforcement, surveillance and security monitoring, emergency preparedness, and disaster recovery products and related services. Customers can make their purchases directly through this DIR contract. Contracts may be used by state and local government, public education, other public entities in Texas, as well as public entities outside the state. Resellers are available on this contract.

TX DIR-CPO-4644 Law Enforcement Price Catalog

This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators, including:

Public Safety Solutions

  • Collaboration Solutions
  • Citizen Services
  • Remote Management
  • NG911 Compliance and Awareness
  • Professional Services

Public Sector Communications Solutions

  • Secure Cloud
  • Unified Communications
  • Contact Center
  • Devices and Phones
  • Professional Services

Education Solutions

  • Modern Communication Platform
  • Integrated Student Contact Center Support
  • Enhanced Security and Response Capability
  • Next Generation Learning Tools

 

Please contact your Avaya State of Texas Account Manager or one of the approved Avaya resellers.

Eric Oehlers
(972) 745-5280 (o) or (571) 294-4384 (m)

Colette Buxton
(972) 745-5021

Reseller Orders - Generate a purchase order payable to the participating reseller of your choice.

Questions? SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

You must reference contract number DIR-CPO-4644 on your purchase order.

