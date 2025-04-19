This contract offers law enforcement, surveillance and security monitoring, emergency preparedness, and disaster recovery products and related services. Customers can make their purchases directly through this DIR contract. Contracts may be used by state and local government, public education, other public entities in Texas, as well as public entities outside the state. Resellers are available on this contract.

TX DIR-CPO-4644 Law Enforcement Price Catalog

This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators, including:

Public Safety Solutions

Collaboration Solutions

Citizen Services

Remote Management

NG911 Compliance and Awareness

Professional Services

Public Sector Communications Solutions

Secure Cloud

Unified Communications

Contact Center

Devices and Phones

Professional Services

Education Solutions