Texas Department of Information Resources
DIR-CPO-4644
Law Enforcement, Surveillance and Security Monitoring, Emergency Preparedness, Disaster Recovery Technology Products and Services
Contract Details
The State of Texas has a robust Cooperative Contracting Program that allows eligible customers to buy IT products and services at aggressive discounts without the need for a lengthy procurement process. Please see the Texas DIR Cooperative Contracts page for additional information.
Products and Services Offered
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact:
Stacey Cox, Sales Operations Manager
(786) 331-0108
sacox@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract # DIR-CPO-4644
Contract Term 8/19/2025
(optional extension to 8/19/2026)
Warranty and Return Information
Avaya End User Warranty Policy
Avaya Global Warranty Policy Clarification
How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders
This contract offers law enforcement, surveillance and security monitoring, emergency preparedness, and disaster recovery products and related services. Customers can make their purchases directly through this DIR contract. Contracts may be used by state and local government, public education, other public entities in Texas, as well as public entities outside the state. Resellers are available on this contract.
TX DIR-CPO-4644 Law Enforcement Price Catalog
This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators, including:
- Collaboration Solutions
- Citizen Services
- Remote Management
- NG911 Compliance and Awareness
- Professional Services
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Secure Cloud
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Devices and Phones
- Professional Services
- Modern Communication Platform
- Integrated Student Contact Center Support
- Enhanced Security and Response Capability
- Next Generation Learning Tools
Authorized Resellers
Please contact your Avaya State of Texas Account Manager or one of the approved Avaya resellers.
Eric Oehlers
(972) 745-5280 (o) or (571) 294-4384 (m)
Colette Buxton
(972) 745-5021
Reseller Orders - Generate a purchase order payable to the participating reseller of your choice.
Questions? SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
You must reference contract number DIR-CPO-4644 on your purchase order.