Manufacturer Based IT Umbrella Contract
Products and Services Offered
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact
Maher Al-Dine, NY Account Manager
(978) 671-3223
mjaldine@avaya.com
Matt Blumenstein, NY Account Manager
(212) 841-6121
mmblumenstei@avaya.com
Klara Reilly, Program Manager
(703) 390-8252
kbreilly@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract: NY OGS Umbrella Contract
Award 22802, Contract #20790
Contract Term: 11/29/2025
How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders
This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for New York state and local agencies and educators including:
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Devices and Phones
- Secure Cloud
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Collaboration Solutions
- Citizen Services
- Remote Management
- NG911 Compliance and Awareness
- Modern Communication Platform
- Integrated Student Contact Center Support
- Enhanced Security and Response Capability
- Next Generation Learning Tools
Authorized Resellers
To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Account Manager or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.
Please reference contract # PM20790 on your purchase order.