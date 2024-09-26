New York Office of General Services

 IT Umbrella Contract - Manufacturer Based

Contract Details

Products and Services Offered

How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders

Authorized Resellers

Manufacturer Based IT Umbrella Contract

Products and Services Offered

Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960 

Contact

Maher Al-Dine, NY Account Manager
(978) 671-3223
mjaldine@avaya.com

Matt Blumenstein, NY Account Manager
(212) 841-6121
mmblumenstei@avaya.com

Klara Reilly, Program Manager
(703) 390-8252
kbreilly@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

Contract: NY OGS Umbrella Contract

Award 22802, Contract #20790

Contract Term: 11/29/2025

How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders

This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for New York state and local agencies and educators including:

Public Sector Communications Solutions

  • Devices and Phones
  • Secure Cloud
  • Unified Communications
  • Contact Center

Public Safety Solutions

  • Collaboration Solutions
  • Citizen Services
  • Remote Management
  • NG911 Compliance and Awareness

Education Solutions

  • Modern Communication Platform
  • Integrated Student Contact Center Support
  • Enhanced Security and Response Capability
  • Next Generation Learning Tools

Authorized Resellers

To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Account Manager or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.

Please reference contract # PM20790 on your purchase order.

