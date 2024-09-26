Avaya AI Virtual Agent

Conversational, generative AI that engages customers and empowers agents.

 

Businesswoman using mobile phone in front of laptop

Virtual agents transform customer contact experiences

Employ an Avaya virtual agent in your business to uplevel and build self-service apps, creating a friendlier, more efficient service experience for your customers and users. Our virtual agents have natural language tools and replicate a live-agent experience by talking, listening, and understanding callers, providing self-help solutions for common problems and, when needed, seamlessly escalating calls to your helpful human agents.

How to make customers love self service

Reinvent and expand your automated service experiences by adding Avaya AI Virtual Agent capabilities.

  • Deliver high-quality support
  • Interact naturally
  • Make it personal
  • Be efficient and reliable
  • Give accurate information
Woman online shopping on the phone while sitting on the coach

How to make transfers painless and productive

Using Avaya AI Agent Assist, when callers are transferred to a live agent, call context and history go with them. AI mines the “conversation” to provide agents with ongoing suggestions and fetch relevant information throughout the interaction.

Smiling woman talking on smart phone.

Virtual agents bring game-changing capabilities

24/7 availability

Virtuals never need a break.

Omnichannel connectivity

They can talk, chat, call, and more.

100+ languages supported

They can communicate with anyone, anywhere.

Conversational AI

And make it as easy as talking to a person.

Sentiment analysis

Virtuals can sense emotion and react appropriately.

Security/authentication

They are safe to deploy in your business.

Your new virtual agent is available to start now

Imagine your virtual agent as a new employee. See all the capabilities and skills they can bring to your industry’s customer experience.

Airline Virtual Agent

Rowen Walsh - Airline

"Put me to work helping your customers with reservations, ticketing, and flight information. I can relate to every personality."

See Rowen's CV
Financial Services Virtual Agent

Caleigh Ogden - Financial Services

"Looking to expand your services in account management and personalized financial advice? I’m ready—plus, I’m always discreet and secure.”

See Caleigh's CV
Healthcare Virtual Agent

Maddox Paul - Healthcare

"The influx of questions about Healthcare can be overwhelming. Offload the routine stuff to me—I can assist with scheduling appointments, sending reminders, and more.”

See Maddox's CV
Government Agency Virtual Agent

Miyoko Austin - Government Agency

"My intelligent decision-making capabilities allow me to analyze data and provide insights for policy-making, as well as ensure your compliance with regulatory requirements."

See Miyoko's CV
Banking Virtual Agent

Kylar Moore - Banking

"The world of banking can be complex. I’m fluent in 100 languages, so I can work worldwide analyzing financial transactions to detect fraud or suspicious activities."

See Kylar's CV
Let our ACES expert staff help

The Avaya Customer Experience Services team uses a meticulous process of analysis, design, and implementation to create customer experiences—including AI solutions—that align perfectly with your business needs.

Create your experience
Woman sitting at a desk

Deliver the service customers crave

