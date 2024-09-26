Avaya AI Virtual Agent
Conversational, generative AI that engages customers and empowers agents.
Virtual agents transform customer contact experiences
Employ an Avaya virtual agent in your business to uplevel and build self-service apps, creating a friendlier, more efficient service experience for your customers and users. Our virtual agents have natural language tools and replicate a live-agent experience by talking, listening, and understanding callers, providing self-help solutions for common problems and, when needed, seamlessly escalating calls to your helpful human agents.
How to make customers love self service
Reinvent and expand your automated service experiences by adding Avaya AI Virtual Agent capabilities.
- Deliver high-quality support
- Interact naturally
- Make it personal
- Be efficient and reliable
- Give accurate information
How to make transfers painless and productive
Using Avaya AI Agent Assist, when callers are transferred to a live agent, call context and history go with them. AI mines the “conversation” to provide agents with ongoing suggestions and fetch relevant information throughout the interaction.
Virtual agents bring game-changing capabilities
24/7 availability
Virtuals never need a break.
Omnichannel connectivity
They can talk, chat, call, and more.
100+ languages supported
They can communicate with anyone, anywhere.
Conversational AI
And make it as easy as talking to a person.
Sentiment analysis
Virtuals can sense emotion and react appropriately.
Security/authentication
They are safe to deploy in your business.
Your new virtual agent is available to start now
Imagine your virtual agent as a new employee. See all the capabilities and skills they can bring to your industry’s customer experience.
Rowen Walsh - Airline
"Put me to work helping your customers with reservations, ticketing, and flight information. I can relate to every personality."
Caleigh Ogden - Financial Services
"Looking to expand your services in account management and personalized financial advice? I’m ready—plus, I’m always discreet and secure.”
Maddox Paul - Healthcare
"The influx of questions about Healthcare can be overwhelming. Offload the routine stuff to me—I can assist with scheduling appointments, sending reminders, and more.”
Miyoko Austin - Government Agency
"My intelligent decision-making capabilities allow me to analyze data and provide insights for policy-making, as well as ensure your compliance with regulatory requirements."
Kylar Moore - Banking
"The world of banking can be complex. I’m fluent in 100 languages, so I can work worldwide analyzing financial transactions to detect fraud or suspicious activities."
Let our ACES expert staff help
The Avaya Customer Experience Services team uses a meticulous process of analysis, design, and implementation to create customer experiences—including AI solutions—that align perfectly with your business needs.
Resources
Report
AI for customer experience: What businesses are doing now and next
Explore customers’ perceptions about AI, and their level of ease in interacting with it.
Blog
AI bots for customer experience: Trends, insights, and examples
How can you implement AI bots in your company, and what will they be able to do for you?
White Paper
Aragon research report for Conversational AI
This report analyzes 14 major providers in the market on their Conversational AI capabilities, and future trends.