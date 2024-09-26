Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2023

Avaya positioned as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC), 2023

Aragon Research releases its first edition of Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC), and Avaya is listed as a Leader.

The report analyzes 14 major providers in the market on their Conversational AI capabilities, and future trends. According to Aragon Research, Conversational AI in the contact center is a must for any organization looking to live up to customers' new – and high – engagement expectations.

Download the full report to learn more about Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, and how Avaya compared to other major, and innovative, vendors.

What customers are saying:

Check out Avaya Experience Platform ratings from independent review site TrustRadius.