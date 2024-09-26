Service solutions for the digital age
Be sure your workforce and the citizens you serve can engage effortlessly and effectively across multiple devices and platforms. Shift your communications to the cloud, where secure, seamless apps and support are just the start.
Secure cloud
- Revolutionary hybrid cloud architecture
- Cost-effective collaboration
- FedRAMP compliance
Unified communications
- Mobile and fixed communications
- Improved workforce productivity
- Flexible customer service
Contact center
- Digital solutions
- Intuitive interactions
- Streamlined workflows
Devices and phones
- Broad phone and device portfolio
- Improved team productivity
- Subscription services
Professional services
- Cleared, knowledgeable, and experienced experts
- Custom solutions
- Design, deployment and ongoing support
Create exceptional customer journeys.
Deliver your best on-demand access to government services and information for citizens, Veterans, businesses, industry partners, employees, and other agencies.
- Implement next-gen multi-touch, context-driven customer engagement solutions
- Improve the journey across distributed, mobile channels
- Exceed expectations of service across all channels
Move to modern communications.
Achieve high user and customer satisfaction in a transparent and secure solution that spans multiple channels, platforms, and devices.
- Implement cloud-based delivery architectures that are open, extensible, and available on demand
- Connect legacy systems with next-generation technologies
- Go at your own pace—no need to rip and replace
Run it all in a secure environment.
Mitigate risks and respond to challenges with a comprehensive security strategy.
- Comply with Federal NIST, agency, and market-specific security requirements
- Implement FedRAMP-compliant secure cloud solutions
- Provide intrusion prevention, firewalling, and detection capabilities
- Receive professional support from cleared, experienced personnel
Modernizing government communications.
Avaya offers a portfolio of contract vehicles to support you in purchasing Avaya UCaaS.