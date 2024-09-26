Connect the ever-changing needs of your patients and care team
Communications between your care team and patients along their health journey is vital to your mission of supporting care plans and reducing readmissions. Connecting people, resources, data and solutions, leads to optimized operations, reduced risk, increased operational efficiency and profitability. When it comes to the digital transformation of your healthcare system, nothing’s more important than a flexible communications solution.
Enhancing patient access and employee experience with AI
Avaya's CX solutions revolutionize healthcare access by ensuring patient privacy, offering personalized service, and seamlessly integrating AI with human interactions.
Improve patient outcomes
Help your care team members communicate seamlessly so they’re more accessible—to each other and to patients. Be ready anytime, anywhere to collaborate about care, provide patient support, and respond to emergencies.
- Integrate communications into workflows
- Keep electronic health records up to date
- Proactively check in with patients
Create a better patient experience
First, give patients many ways to connect with you—support multiple inbound and outbound communication channels. Then, streamline behind-the-scenes systems that keep up with data and information.
- Simplify scheduling, referrals, and transfers
- Automatically send patient reminders
- Improve revenue cycle inquiries
Personalize & coordinate care plans
Deliver the most appropriate, convenient, and cost-effective care by using telehealth video and proactive outreach to patients, wherever they are.
- Provide remote access to specialists and care teams
- Monitor preventative, chronic, home, and end-of-life care plans
- Reduce no shows and leakage
Take care of your patient care teams
Replace outdated, manual processes with streamlined, automated workflows that leverage automated communications tools. You’ll free care team members to focus more on delivering care—and less on delays and rework.
- Introduce click-to-find for team members
- Ensure that communications are closed loop
- Include each care team's entire circle of contacts
How Avaya can help
Collaboration solutions
- Mobile communications
- Secure multimedia communications
- Automated workflows
Patient services
- Resource matching
- Omnichannel solutions
- Automated administration
Virtual care
- Video, audio, and web solutions
- Open, flexible integrations
- Proactive outreach capabilities
Customized designs
With your business goals top of mind, Avaya healthcare experts consult on your tailored solution, from design to deployment
HIPAA-compliant solutions
HIPAA-compliant options for Healthcare, supported by an independent third-party audit, are available for Avaya Cloud Office, Avaya Cloud Notification Solution (ACNS), Avaya OneCloud IX Contact Center, Avaya OneCloud ReadyNow, Avaya Conversational Intelligence, and for Avaya Managed Services premise-based solutions.
Employ a virtual agent to transform your patient experience
With our improved self-service app experience, AI virtual agents converse with callers, providing self-help solutions and, when needed, seamlessly escalating calls to live agents. Imagine your virtual agent as a new employee, like Maddox here. His CV shows all the capabilities a virtual agent can bring to your patient experience.
The influx of questions about Healthcare can be overwhelming. Offload the routine stuff to me—I can assist with scheduling appointments, sending reminders, and more.
Maddox Paul Healthcare Virtual Agent
Customer stories
A healthy solution: Buchholz/Winsen Hospitals set the course for digitalization
Utilizing a geo-redundant communication network based on the Avaya UCaaS/ Avaya Aura platform, the hospitals are creating the foundation for efficient collaboration, flexible workplace models, and satisfied patients and employees.
Viewing customer care through a new lens: Scrivens changes the game with Avaya
Learn how a leading UK optician and hearing care provider improved the customer experience and increased revenue.
Smart storage monitoring & notification system for healthcare
Avaya Smart solutions enables Curaçao’s Medical Center to deliver on its promise to provide high quality care.
Composable, scalable healthcare payer experiences for every member
The right cloud-based, healthcare-ready solutions delivers personalized experiences for your members, member services, other employees, and partners—without disrupting your IT team, employee productivity, or member relationship systems.
Deliver contextual connections
Create seamless and intuitive interactions by leveraging history, data, and useful self-help options.
Give your team superpowers
Enable your member services team to solve problems in the moment. Access your extended care community to bring in the right resource at the right time.
Focus services on better outcomes
Automate proactive reminders and follow-up video or phone calls. Provide supportive services that address social barriers and ongoing patient in-the-moment responsiveness to the unique and complex needs of your customers and employees.
Make it always secure
Establish your organization as a trusted resource. Integrate member services with identity verification and authentication methods like facial biometrics or native-language processing.
Keep supporting remote workers
Make working from anywhere a permanent option to cut costs and lift employee satisfaction.
Create your strategic advantage
Attract talent and maintain loyalty by adopting a tech-first mindset and building the ecosystem to match.
Create a better member experience
Members expect their needs to be met proactively and efficiently. They want your entire process to be relevant, secure, and above all, easy. Make it all happen with AI-powered digital engagements that impel cross-functional collaboration.
Always-on intelligent collaboration
Employees need to communicate with each other, members, partners, and care teams via chat, voice, video, and meetings. Everyone must have secure, real-time access to relevant data. The latest workstream collaboration combines with workflows and productivity apps to improve the speed and accuracy of your communications.
Digital co-worker
With Conversational AI, virtual assistants can securely verify and authenticate a member’s identity and provide account info, plan coverages, care management guidelines, and other insurance support needs. These digital co-workers can accept inputs, check eligibility, route members to different departments or live agents, deliver notifications, and set up outreach campaigns.
Workforce optimization
Help your team drive exceptional member services. Engage and empower employees when you break down information siloes, consolidate activities, and remove roadblocks to seamless collaboration, information sharing, and day-to-day task completion. Give your team the time and tools to focus on your members.
Three ways to attain the right solutions to align, streamline, innovate
1. AXP On Premises
Select your cloud-based solutions and your cloud provider as part of a holistic strategy to accelerate digital transformation. When most of your communications systems are on premises, making the move to AXP Private cloud services that combines public and private services delivery options can be the most robust and rapid path.
2. Force-multiplier platforms
Move toward open, collaborative, secure, and regulatory compliant technology that reaches across the entire healthcare ecosystem. To keep members connected, and employees and integration partners engaged, invest in open, API-enabled, AI-powered cloud collaboration, and contact center solutions.
3. Composability
Build on top of your existing investments with a composable architecture. Using new APIs and advanced AI, healthcare payers are tapping the agility, speed, scalability, and innovation invented in the technology sector. It’s now feasible and fast to compose seamless and effortless experiences across applications, touchpoints, modalities, and personas.
Avaya Experience Platform for healthcare payers
Avaya Experience Platform can help you fundamentally transform member’s experiences. This AI-powered, multi-cloud experience platform combines our leading solutions, partner capabilities, and cloud platform. All available via our unique hybrid delivery architecture and powered by automation and layered innovation.
- Automation and self service: Proactive notifications, speech and visual self-service, IVR, campaign and outbound management
- Voice and digital channels: Video, voice, chat, SMS, messaging, social, co-browsing, and bring-your-own-channel
- AI and virtual assistants: Sentiment analysis, knowledge management, and digital co-workers
- Workforce engagement management: Call and screen recording, quality management, workforce collaboration
- AI-enhanced workflow orchestration: Workflow design and automation
- AI analytics and insights: Analytics on desktop, speech, and processes—plus CRM integration and performance management
- Security and biometrics: Highly secure, private, and compliant voice and facial biometrics
- Advanced routing: Context, insight, attributes, and AI that matches members to the best resources
- Seamless transfers: From self-service to agents or member advisors, includes full context and a single view from all channels
Our healthcare experts
Jim Hennigan
Principal Healthcare Consultant, Avaya ACESView leader bio
Dave O’Shaughnessy
Healthcare Solutions ConsultantView leader bio